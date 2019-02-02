Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and you can’t be more excited to spend your first one with bae. You’re still fresh off of getting hit with Cupid’s arrow, which means you get to start your very own Valentine’s Day traditions this year. Maybe that means reserving a table at a romantic candlelit restaurant, or getting cozy at home while watching your favorite romantic comedy. It’s really all up to you, but what you definitely need to make sure to do is to take a Valentine's Day selfie to post on Instagram with sweet quotes for your first Valentine's Day together.

Your relationship might be brand new, but your 'Gram game is on point. You can't wait to brag about how cute your Valentine is this year, so whether you plan to dress up in a stunning red outfit or get cozy in sweatpants together, you might want to snap a pic kissing your SO on the cheek. It may be cheesy AF, but you have major heart eyes for your Valentine and want the world to know.

I don't want you to have to waste a second of your first ever V-Day together, so I've made it easy for you. Post that pic right away for instant likes with any of these 25 sweet quotes as your caption, and have a very happy first Valentine's Day together.

1. "It may be our first, but I want to spend all my Valentine's Days with you."

2. "The first time you fall in love, it changes you forever and no matter how hard you try, that feeling just never goes away." — Nicholas Sparks

3. "The first time you touched me, I knew I was born to be yours."

4. "My heart is perfect because you are inside."

5. "I'm lucky I'm in love with my best friend." — Jason Mraz, "Lucky"

6. "Help, I've had my heart stolen this Valentine's Day."

7. "I was planning on spending Valentine's Day alone in sweats, but I guess you were a much better plan instead."

8. "This year, my heart belongs to you."

9. "Cupid got me good this year."

10. "You're what I wished for. Nothing more and nothing less."

11. "The thought of our first kiss always makes me smile."

12. "By the way, I'm wearing the smile that you gave me."

13. "It may sound cheesy, but you're a really grate Valentine."

14. "You are the best thing that's ever been mine." — Taylor Swift, "Mine"

15. "When I met you, I found what I didn't even know I'd always been searching for."

16. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. I'm so lucky to get to spend this day with you."

17. "And I don't know why but with you I'd dance in a storm in my best dress, fearless." — Taylor Swift, "Fearless"

18. "I could spend the whole day hugging you."

19. "You're the best Valentine I've ever received."

20. "Remind me to send a thank you letter to Cupid."

21. "You are turtley what I was looking for."

22. "I'm so lucky I've found my butter half."

23. "On a scale of 1-10, you're a nine and I'm the one you need."

24. "I got dressed up for you on a weeknight, and that means I like you a lot."

25. "I like you like the last slice of pizza."