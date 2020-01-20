As a new couple, there are some major milestones you'll celebrate together in your first year. Perhaps you've already checked off things like meeting each other's pets and taking your first getaway together. In February, there's a pretty big milestone you'll experience together, too — and that's Valentine's Day. Whether you have your plans set in stone or you're still haven't decided what to do, the one thing you can prepare for is your sweet Instagram post with bae by having Instagram captions for your first Valentine's Day as a couple ready to go.

When you open up Instagram on Feb. 14, your feed will be filled with people declaring their love for their SO, their friends, their fur babies, and their family. The day is all about letting the people in your life know how much you care and appreciate them. Since you're a new couple, you'll start all new Valentine's Day traditions with each other. The easiest one you can do right away is posting something super cute on Instagram.

You may have just made things official, but you have so many adorable selfies and candid shots with bae. Pick your favorite one, and pair it with any cute and clever caption on this list.

1. "I'm so glad I finally have someone to give me chocolate this year."

2. "Valentine's Day has a whole new meaning now that I have you."

3. "Let me share this whole new world with you." — Aladdin

4. "It feels so right to be here with you." — High School Musical

5. "I'm so glad I said yes to the second date."

6. "I hope every Valentine's Day is just like today."

7. "Here's to many more to come."

8. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. I'm so glad to be spending Valentine's Day with you."

9. "Let's avo-cuddle and toast to our first Valentine's Day together."

10. "I've celebrated a lot of Valentine's Days, but this one is by far my favorite."

11. "One down, a million more to go."

12. "I finally have someone to share my chocolate with... just kidding. I don't share chocolate."

13. "Who knew all those Valentine's Days I was just waiting for you."

14. "My heart is so full of love this year."

15. "Every holiday is made better now that I have you."

16. "If I were handing out Valentines, you would get the biggest one in the box."

17. "Look how cute my Valentine is."

18. "This is already my favorite Valentine's Day ever."

19. "You and me make a really great 'we.'"

20. "If 'first is the worst,' I cannot wait for our second Valentine's Day together, because I hear it's the best."

21. "Thanks for making this a Valentine's Day I want to celebrate."

22. "Can't wait to shop for discounted candy with you tomorrow."

23. "Now I finally understand what all the fuss is about."

24. "It may be our first, but it definitely will not be our last."

25. "Every day with you feels like Valentine's Day."

26. "Sorry to everyone I know. This year, I'm going to be one of those sappy lovebirds on Valentine's Day."

27. "Felt cute, might celebrate every major holiday together."

28. "Here's to starting new traditions today."

29. "I've never smiled this big on Valentine's Day before."