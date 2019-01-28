Cupid must have gotten you real good, because you're lucky in love this Valentine's Day. You really can't contain your excitement. In fact, you're already daydreaming about the romantic home-cooked dinner that may be on the agenda. The plan might still be TBD, but you know that it'll be so sweet, just as long as you have your SO by your side, as well as some Instagram captions for Valentine's Day dates.

Out of all the things that could happen, you know that at one point in the evening, a cute selfie will be taken. When it does, you'll want to be ready to post to the 'Gram with ease. That's why you need to pack these 25 Instagram captions in your bag, along with your favorite lipgloss. Just like deciding on the perfect Valentine's Day outfit, you want to find the best caption to pair with your picture.

Whether you're having a romantic candlelit dinner for two at your favorite restaurant in town, or a cozy night in watching your fave rom-coms in onesies, you'll be prepared. While you may not know exactly what your Valentine's Day date has in store for you this year, you'll surely have an amazing time together.

1. "I'm still wearing the smile you gave me."

2. "If we date, there will be moments when I will just stare at you and smile. Know that in those moments, I'm appreciating everything about you."

3. "I like when you smile, but I love when I'm the reason."

4. "Cuddling with you would be perfect right about now."

5. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. I feel #blessed because of you."

6. "Someone call Amazon, because I ship us."

7. "I asked for a raisin and got this cute date instead."

8. "Anywhere with you is a great place for me."

9. "I'm so glad I asked you to be mine."

10. "I love you a latte. I can't espresso how much you mocha me happy."

11. "Having a sweet Valentine's Day with someone who truly takes the cake."

12. "Orange you glad to be my Valentine?"

13. "You suit me to a tea."

14. “You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye. And I got that red lip, classic thing that you like.” — Taylor Swift, "Style"

15. "In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you."

16. "Where's the exit? You want to go out?"

17. "Help! I've fallen for you, and I can't get up."

18. "Someone call a doctor, because you just took my breath away."

19. "I can't eggspain all that I'm feeling, but you make me feel sunny side up."

20. "You are juice the cutest Valentine."

21. "Date someone who gives you the same feeling of when you see your food coming at a restaurant."

22. "Every date with you is the best date ever."

23. "Thank you, Cupid, for this cute Valentine's Day date."

24. "Views."

25. "No bunny compares to you."