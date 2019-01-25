It's time to reserve the best table at your favorite spot in town, because Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. A romantic candlelit dinner for two is always a sweet idea for couples, complete with wine, delicious food, and great conversation as you stare lovingly across the table from each other. The only thing that's not served on the menu are Instagram captions for Valentine's Day dinner pics — but that's where I come in.

I'll let you peruse this list of 32 Valentine's Day quotes, and if you need anything else for the 'Gram, just holler. Let's be honest: You know you'll want to snap a cute picture of you and bae at dinner to remember your Valentine's Day together. It could be an adorable selfie, a sly snap of your SO looking cute AF when they aren't paying attention, or my personal favorite, a recreation of the dinner scene from Lady and the Tramp. Either way, you'll want to keep these quotes and funny food puns around, so posting to Instagram later will be as easy as ordering up some dessert.

1. "I love you s'more and s'more every day."

2. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. I love spending Valentine's Day on this dinner for two."

3. "Dinner is better when we eat together."

4. "Bae stole a pizza my heart."

5. "This is the night, it's a beautiful night, and we call it bella notte." — Lady and the Tramp, "Bella Notte"

6. "I'm your biggest flan, Valentine."

7. "I love you, pho real."

8. "Roses are red. Hellebores are green. Take me to Valentine's Day dinner or I'll make a scene."

9. "You spice up my life."

10. "I'm sweet on you."

11. "Forever sweet on this view."

12. "Soy happy to spend Valentine's Day with you."

13. "We're mint to be, Valentine."

14. "This might sound cheesy, but I think my Valentine is really grate."

15. "I really carrot 'bout you, Valentine."

16. "I love you so forking much."

17. "Ways to my heart: 1. Buy me food 2. Make me food 3. Be food."

18. "You’re my lobster." — Friends

19. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you."

20. "True love is sharing your fries and not getting upset."

21. "All you need is love... and a bottle of wine and chocolate."

22. "You're my butter half."

23. "I only have fries for you."

24. "I loaf you."

25. "This may be cheesy to say, but we're really gouda together."

26. "On Valentine's Day, we're giving you something to taco 'bout."

27. "My favorite meal is one spent with you."

28. "I'm going to love the Valentine's Day plans I told you to make."

29. "I followed my heart, and it led me to dinner."

30. "'Cause I love you. Just the way you look tonight." — Frank Sinatra, "The Way You Look Tonight"

31. "Orange you glad to be my Valentine?"

32. "Thanks for my dinner date, Cupid."