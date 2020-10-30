The buzz around the block is that you're going to dress up like a bee for Halloween. You probably already have a pair of wings tucked into your closet, a black and yellow tutu laying on your bed, or a headband with two sparkly antennas. You may have props laying around your house, too, like flowers and honey for when you take a pic on the night of. Do you need captions for bee costumes and the boo-tiful selfies you'll take?

We here at Elite Daily came up with a flower bunch of bee-inspired captions for you to choose from that are clever and cute. Some have puns in them, while others will send a little message to the person you're crushing on. Each is sure to bee-hance your feed on a spooky night filled with virtual Halloween parties, Hocus Pocus viewings, and candy wrappers.

Truth be told, you may be logging onto a few of those Halloween parties with your friends, and participating in scavenger hunts, trivia, or ghostly games. You may have bought cookie decorating supplies at the store, at the same time you picked up the final items for your bee costume. Don't be bumble about the prep work you put into your entire night and outfit. Instead, pick out one of these captions for bee costumes and buzz about how you're spending your Halloween on Instagram.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. "Save the bees, please!"

2. "Buzzing from one virtual party to the next."

3. "I'll be your honey."

4. "Sorry, I can't be bumble about how good my costume looks."

5. "We bee-long together."

6. "Thank you for always bee-ing mine."

7. "Bee positive, they said."

8. "You can find me on Bumble."

9. "Any excuse to wear a tutu, right?"

10. "Honey, I'm comb."

11. "Halloween is only one night of the whole year? Comb on!"

12. "Keep calm and honeycomb on."

13. "Do you bee-lieve in the magic of Halloween?"

14. "Stopping to smell the roses because I'm a bee."

15. "What do you say to a bee in the Wild West? Bee-haw!"

16. "Show me the honey."

17. "Mind your own bees-iness."

18. "Now entering the bee hive."

19. "As cute as can bee."

20. "I'm allergic to pollen so we'll see how this goes."

21. "Petal to the metal."

22. "On Halloween night, legend says the zom-bees come out to play."

23. "This costume really is the bee's knees."

24. "According to my costume, it do bee like that sometimes."

25. "There's no place on Earth I'd rather bee."

26. "As sweet as honey."

27. "What, like dressing up like a bee is hard?"

28. "I've totally pollen for you."

29. "Bee the change you want to see in the world."

30. "You better bee-live it's Halloween!"