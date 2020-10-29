You must be fairy excited, because Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re planning a pixie costume this year, it’s time to break out your wings and get a glitter-inspired makeup look ready to go. It’s actually pretty easy putting together a fairy costume when you have these two things, but you definitely don’t want to wing it when it comes to your Instagram captions for fairy costumes.

The right fairy costume Instagram caption can really add that extra bit of pixie dust to whatever snap you’re posting. You just need to match your fairy quotes to your fairy characters. For instance, Disney has a whole range of iconic fairy characters to choose from. There’s the sparkling and sassy Tinker Bell on one end and the wicked and dark Maleficent on the other. If you’re planning a group fairy costume with your roomies, you could go as Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather from Sleeping Beauty. You just need to wear matching outfits in either red, green, or blue. While rocking this adorable look, you definitely need to snap a cute group pic showing off your wings and wands with pride and the right fairy Instagram caption will pull it all together.

Try getting an in-flight picture of you in the air as well. To achieve this, simply use a self-timer on your camera or capture a video and screenshot the best moment. After sorting through your fave snaps, just use any of these 50 fairy costume captions to bring your Insta post to new heights. After all, if Peter Pan has taught you anything, it's that all it takes is a little faith, trust, pixie dust — and the right IG caption — to fly.

Jupiterimages/Stockbyte/Getty Images

"I am living in my own fairytale." "Sometimes, you just need to make your own magic." "My only Halloween goal was to shine." "Have a fairy good Halloween." "Pixie wishes and fairy dust kisses." "I've got cottagecore vibes." "It's the *pixie dust* for me." "Felt sparkly, might overflow your feed with fairy pics later." "Just winging it this Halloween." "Fight for your fairytale. It does exist." "Whoa, oh, oh, it's magic, you know. Never believe it's not so." — Pilot, "Magic" "Fairy lights on October nights." "Fairy dust is like love — it creates magic whenever you give it away." "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten." "Now, think of the happiest things. It’s the same as having wings!" — Peter Pan "I believe in everything until it's disproved. So I believe in fairies, the myths, dragons." — John Lennon "Fairies have to be one thing or the other, because being so small they unfortunately have room for one feeling only at a time." — Peter Pan "I'm just looking for my fairytale ending." "All’s fairy in love and war." "I think it's only fairy to share your Halloween candy with me." "My fairy lady." "So fairy so good this Halloween." "Be afraid, be fairy afraid." "Watch me glow before your fairy eyes." "At the fairy least you could give me all your candy corn." "Was made to sparkle." "Second star to the right and straight on ’til morning." — Peter Pan "They say if you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true." — Sleeping Beauty "You poor simple fools, thinking you could defeat me! Me! The mistress of all evil!" — Sleeping Beauty "Fairy-thee-well this Halloween." "Make it pink! Make it blue!" — Sleeping Beauty "Glitter is the new black." "Taking Halloween to new heights." "Has anyone seen my pixie dust?" "You're never fully dressed until you sparkle." "Dream big. Sparkle more." "I've got on wings bigger than my eyeliner." "I do believe in fairies, I do, I do." — Peter Pan "Even miracles take a little time." — Cinderella "Pixie dust goes well with my Halloween costume." “Be the fairy best you can be.” “I just love Halloween fairy much.” “Time flies when you’re having fun.” “Is this pic too pixielated?” “I was made to wear lots of glitter.” “Those who don't believe in magic will never find it.” — Roald Dahl “Do you ever think butterflies are just fairies in disguise?” “Fairy dust is like love — it creates magic whenever you give it away.” “You’re never too old to believe in fairytales.” “Leave a little sparkle wherever you go.”