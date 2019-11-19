Though dating can be emotionally draining, sometimes, you've just got to giggle about it. Of course, if you've recently matched with a Libra, Sagittarius, or Gemini — aka, one of the zodiac signs with the funniest dating app bios — you may be literally rolling on the floor laughing on you read through their profile.

Whether you list the types of connections you're looking for or share about your interests, your dating app bio can give prospective matches (and potential IRL boos) a little taste of who you are. Whether you write a silly one-liner about your job or a detailed story about why your parents named you what they did, there are plenty of ways to pepper in a little joke or personal anecdote as your peruse your page. Of course, no matter your sign, your online dating profile is your space to express who you are. If you're not trying to be super funny on the apps, you never need to feel pressure to make a joke or be anyone but your amazing self.

Still, if you just swiped right on the funniest dating app bio, like, ever, chances are your new match may be one of these three signs.

Shutterstock

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Social Libra knows exactly what to say to win over a crowd. Though they prefer to meet in person or hang in big crowds, they're no stranger to falling love on the internet. When it comes to the apps, these scales are likely to wow their matches with witty one-liners and totally relatable jokes in their bios. Likely the "class clowns" when they were growing up, Libra isn't afraid to poke fun at themselves or go to the extremes to get a laugh. Libra loves making other people giggle and feel good, and they'll be happy to use their dating as bio as the perfect way to make someone's day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Don't be fooled by their wandering souls — Sagittarius loves to sit down for a while and tell a good story. When it comes to crafting the perfect dating app bio, they'll feel no shame in typing out something totally niche and detailed, including all sorts of jokes and personal anecdotes. Sag could write a story about walking down the street to get a coffee, and it would sound like a standup bit from your favorite comedian. Their adventurous spirit makes life feel out of the ordinary, and they have a way of recounting their tales and describing themselves that will leave you literally laughing out loud.