19 Ice Breakers To Use On A Dating App Match When You're Out Of Inspo

Dating apps have made dating simple, but regardless of whether you swipe right, "heart" someone, or respond to their fun facts, you still need to have a conversation to determine if you want to meet IRL. When you've never met someone before and don't already know their tastes and opinions, making conversation can be a little challenging. That's where ice breakers to use on a dating app come in.

Making the first move can be intimidating. In an ideal world, every match would message first and the banter would be so fun and witty, you'd schedule a drinks date that very night. Unfortunately, life isn't always a romantic comedy, and it might take a little bit more effort to fall into a smooth conversation. The good thing is that if you're feeling awkward about chatting first, your match probably is too, and chances are, they'll appreciate a quick one-liner to signal that it's OK to start making conversation. Don't be afraid to just go for it with one of these easy, breezy ice breakers.

Shutterstock

1. Hey! How’s your week going so far? Want to grab a drink to decompress?

2. What’s your favorite thing to do on weekends?

3. Do you know your enneagram type?

4. What’s the best vacation you’ve ever been on? I’m drowning at work and could use some daydream inspo.

5. If you had to pick one song to listen to for the rest of your life, which one would you pick?

6. OMG, I love [insert TV show they mentioned in their bio here]! Who is your fav character?

7. So, do you think you could be my trainer at the gym sometime? [If their bio says they love to workout.]

8. Describe yourself in one GIF. I’ll go first: [insert cute and funny GIF here].

9. What’s your guilty pleasure TV show? I’m obsessed with "Love Island."

10. If the world were going to end tomorrow, what would you absolutely have to eat before it all went down?

Shutterstock

11. Have you ever had a reoccurring dream? What was it about?

12. Dream job if money didn't matter?

13. Dogs or cats? And yes, there is a right answer.

14. If you could switch lives with one person for a day, who would it be?

15. How do you take your coffee?

16. Rank the three worst movies of all time.

17. Wanna play kill, f*ck, marry?

18. If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you pick and what would you ask them?

19. What would you tell yourself five years ago?

While you can never really go wrong with a simple "hey," saying something a bit more creative to break the ice might help you and your match start off on an easy note. Plus, making the first move gives you the power to set the tone of the conversation. From a simple joke to a more thoughtful question, your match will be grateful you went for it. Ultimately, you've got nothing to lose.