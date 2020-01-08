Though following Meghan Markle's life trajectory might not be a super achievable goal, it's totally possible to feel totally noble in your day-to-day life. In fact, if you're dating a Leo, Libra, or Taurus, aka, the three zodiac signs who will treat you like total royalty, you may already feel like you're living in a Disney movie.

While every relationship is different, these three zodiac signs really take the romantic cake. From showering their boos in compliments and presents to planning unbelievably thoughtful dates, Leo, Libra, and Taurus will want nothing more than being over the top with the people they love. Whether they whisk you away for a dreamy beach vacation or surprise you with your favorite fancy dinner, these signs know how to make their partners feel totally special. Of course, treating your boo like a royal doesn't have to break the bank. Maybe you send someone sweet, "Thinking of you!" texts during the day to check in or give them emotional support. Whatever the case, there are plenty of ways to be there for your boo that don't cost anything at all.

Here are the three zodiac signs that treat their partners like literal kings, queens, or monarchs of any gender.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) If you look up "extra" in the dictionary, you'll find Leo. Symbolized by the lion, the king of the jungle, this fire sign is naturally regal and totally extravagant. From throwing giant parties to celebrate their painter's birthday or accomplishments to taking their boo on extravagant vacations, Leo is sure to treat their boo with the same love that they would give themselves (which, BTW, is a whole lot of love). Not one to shy away from the limelight, Leo loves attention and will be happy to give their partner tons of it. Affectionate and warm, Leo is loyal to their pack and holds their loved ones above all else.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libra is all about doting on their dates. From sending their partner daily texts full of compliments to making thoughtful home-cooked meals, Libra will love to love on their boo and will treat them like a literal monarch. Into daydreaming and fantasy, Libra has a strong imagination and loves to play pretend with the people they date. In their head, Libra may literally see their partner as a royal, who deserves nothing but the best. One to pamper you with massages and good foods and shower you in affection, Libra wants their partner to know how amazing they are.