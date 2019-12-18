Whether you first locked eyes in the coatroom in second grade or met during Intro to Algebra, the first time you feel all ooey and gooey about someone is totally special. No matter who you are, noticing that you don't just like someone — you like-like them — can be a big flipping deal. Of course, if you're a Cancer, Leo, or Taurus, aka one of the zodiac signs who never forget their first crush, you may already know how important first crushes are.

From doodling their name in your binder to watching their Instagram stories from your friend's Instagram account, so they can't see that it was you, crushes can be cute, silly, and unforgettable. And while you may not end up marrying every crush you ever have (and TBH, that's probably for the better), having feelings for someone can teach you more about yourself and the types of relationships you are looking for. Whether you asked someone out for the first time or you realize that your crush had their own longterm partner, taking healthy risks and following your heart is all a part of the romantic process.

Here are the three zodiac signs that never forget their first crush.

Shutterstock

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Sentimental Cancer doesn't forgive or forget anything about their romantic past. One to keep old diaries and look through texts, this crab will remember their first crush for a long time to come. Not a lover of hitting the town, Cancer prefers to hang out at home with the people they already know and love. Tender and sensitive, when Cancer has a crush on someone, they really have a crush. This crab has a huge heart and gets attached to people easily. Even if said crush turned out to be a total dud, they still might try to see the positive side of the situation.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) If you look up "extra" in the dictionary, you are sure to find Leo. Full of passion and drawn to abundance, these lions don't do anything half-heartedly. When they start to have feelings for someone — from a small crush on the playground to a burning love that lasts centuries — they are sure to remember it for the rest of their lives. Romantic and dreamy, Leo may hope to stay with their first love forever and take a long time to process when it's over. Because they pour their entire heart into every kiss, Leo is likely to remember their first forever.