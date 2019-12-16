Whether you thought you'd be with your first partner forever or you never pictured your life without an old love, calling it quits and moving on from your first serious relationship is no small feat. While most signs take a long time to heal after their first serious breakup, water sign Cancer, air sign Libra, and earth sign Capricorn, aka the three zodiac signs who never get over their first love, may hold onto their first love a little bit longer than everyone else.

From listening to "your song" 100 times on repeat, to rereading your old texts and comparing every new date or Bumble to their first love, there's no shortage of ways these signs cherish their old flames. And though time can eventually heal every crack in your heart, sometimes it can take days, months, or even years to start to love again. Though everyone is different, and astrology can't dictate everything, these three signs generally keep a soft spot for their first serious relationship and take a lot of time to really move on after calling it quits.

Read on for the three zodiac signs that will always feel a little something for their first love.

Shutterstock

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Emotional Cancer is tender and sentimental. They remember every moment of their past relationships with the people they loved — the good, the bad, and the ugly. When it comes to dating, this crab will always have a little soft spot for their first love, cherishing every memory, song, smell, and sight that reminds them of their relationship. Plus, Cancers are loyal. They don't give up easily, and need to take their time to really process when something is over. Not one to forgive or forget, Cancer will keep photographs and little things that remind of their first love for a long time.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Though they're known for being levelheaded and calm, when it comes to ending a relationship, air sign Libra isn't good at maintaining a clean, solid break. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libra cares deeply about their romantic relationships, especially their first ones. This air sign wants to keep talking to an ex even after calling it off, and will likely to want to get back together with an old flame. It takes a Libra a long time to really process their first love, so they can struggle to move on in a timely manner.