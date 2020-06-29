3 Zodiac Signs Who Are True Teammates In Relationships

While the lyrics to Lorde's song "Team" can apply to any sort of relationship, it hits different when you listen to it in a romantic context. Dating someone you can hold hands with, cuddle with, confide in, and have sex with is great, but have you ever dated someone who's ultra-reliable and has your back, 100% of the time? Someone who's down to be there for you no matter what? That feels even better. If you want to date a real ride-or-die, look for the zodiac signs who are teammates in relationships.

These signs will be your partner in the absolute truest sense of the word, and fully share the effort when it comes to your relationship. They'll pull their weight in organizing date nights, bae-cations, and planning for your shared future. They'll split costs with you, whether it's car maintenance, rent, or date night, and they'll pitch in when it comes to tidying up your shared space. Count on them to help you study or prep for presentations, and to offer emotional support when the going gets tough. They want to be your number one confidante, and are looking for the same in return — a true 50/50 relationship.

Here are the three zodiac signs you'll score big with if you're looking for a solid pick for your team.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images Virgo has a reputation for being one of the most intellectual signs of the zodiac. While people can sometimes write them off as "emotionless," once they're committed, they're in it for life and their feelings for you are crystal clear. Virgos make good teammates because they'll stay up with you all night — coffee, tea, or energy drink in hand — to run through flash cards before a big exam. You can always count on them to put together your IKEA desk, or make a Pinterest board and an expertly organized shopping list to help you re-decorate your room. Apart from being resourceful, a Virgo's love for their partner runs deep, so you'll never have to fret about them peacing out. Once you have their heart, they're loyal until the end.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Scorpio gets a bad reputation thanks to their commitment to their privacy, but consider it them keeping their playbook close to their chest. They make great teammates because they bring the same approach to dating. Scorpio will protect your relationship by prioritizing your feelings and refusing to care what others think of your union. No, they won't be pressed to show up as a couple to events or to make things Instagram-official, but they will cancel plans to coddle you when you're sick, and will happily have long, earnest conversations about how you're really doing.