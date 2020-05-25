Whether it's broad shoulders or a sense of humor that could make even your most serious uncle crack a smile, everyone has something they find beyond attractive in a partner. Astrologically speaking, some zodiac signs gravitate toward fearlessness. (Looking at you, Aries.) Others are drawn to mystery. (Sign Scorpio and Libra up for anyone who's tall, dark, and handsome.) And some find kindness to be the hottest trait, no question. (Hello, Cancer.) While all these qualities make for some amazing partners, certain zodiac signs are attracted to intelligence above all. Forget a funny joke or a sexy smile — these signs have "high IQ" at the top of their checklist, and you better believe they've made a list of their turn-ons.

Find these signs hooking up after successful study dates, gladly proofreading a crush's thesis paper, and shooting their shot via LinkedIn. Here are three signs who are forever drawn to folks with BBE: Big Brain Energy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20)

As an earth sign, Capricorn gives 110% of themselves to their work and always has their eye on the academic and professional prize. Because of this, Cap has a low B.S. tolerance and will never settle out of convenience. Instead, they'll wait for someone who grabs their attention. Nine out of 10 times, that someone is a hard-working smarty pants, just like them. If you're interested in dating a Capricorn, flirt by flaunting your resume or humble-bragging about your GPA.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

shapecharge/E+/Getty Images

Chances are you met your Gemini crush at some kind of function, like a work happy hour, panel, or brunch with mutual friends. This makes sense — as far as air signs go, Gemini is the breeziest and chattiest of the bunch. They spend their time collecting fun facts, brushing up on pop culture, and studying human nature. It follows that Gemini would be attracted to people who share their same sharp wit and emotional intelligence. If you can work a room, whether that's a house party or a conference, Gemini will probably ask for your number.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you're looking for the sign that invented BBE, it's Virgo. They're also an earth sign, but unlike Cap, Virgo wants to excel for the sake of excellence — not for accolades. They want to master their craft and passions, no matter how long it takes. When looking for a partner, Virgo wants someone who has taken the time to self-educate as much as they have. If you can catch their sly philosophical references, speak thoughtfully about classic poets, and also know the history of their favorite brands and bands, then a Virgo will be all in on you.