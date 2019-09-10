14 Tweets About Dating A Virgo That Capture The Sign's Full, Intense Glory
If you want a lover, a personal assistant, a therapist, and a life coach all in one, than you should probably date a Virgo. Those born between Aug. 23 to Sept. 22 do have a tendency to be a little... well, intense, but is that such a bad thing? Virgos were basically born to give. They want to make you better, and they want to make the world better, but you should know a few things before dating one. I've rounded up some tweets about dating a Virgo that capture all the complexities and idiosyncrasies of this earth sign, and they're hilariously accurate.
As long as you're open to a little (OK, a lot) of unsolicited advice, then a Virgo will help you be your best self. Want a bedroom closet that makes even Marie Kondo envious? Find yourself a Virgo to date, and they'll make it happen. Virgos aren't the easiest to woo, but if you are lucky enough to date one, then you'll have a practical, precise, and punctual partner committed to making your life easier. If you've ever dated a Virgo or if you are one yourself, then these tweets will make so much sense to you.
They Know Exactly What They Want And When They Want It
They Love To Plan Ahead
If anyone is going to schedule a dick appointment with you, it's a Virgo.
They Can't Stand Messes
They Even Consider Cleaning To Be A Stress Reliever
They Appreciate When You Make An Effort
They're A Touch Judgmental
They're Almost Always Convinced They're Right
They Definitely Won't Admit If They're Wrong
They Tend To Put Up Walls Between Themselves And Others
They're A Little Tough To Read
They Remember Literally Everything
They're Determined To Make You As Efficient As They Are
They Just Want To Make The World A Better Place
They're Incredibly Powerful — Especially When They Date Each Other
There's no denying that Virgos are strong as hell, and a relationship with one is sure to change your life, whether you like it or not. Who couldn't use some Virgo energy in their life?