3 Zodiac Signs That Send The Worst Dating App Messages, Womp Womp

The best dating app messages tend to have a few things in common: they're clever, they're charming, and they get a convo rolling. If a match sends messages that are aggressive, uncomfortable, or just really freakin' boring, you're probably less likely to respond — and you might be dealing with one of the zodiac signs that send the worst messages on dating apps. Some people are born with the gift of gab, and others... are unfortunately more likely to end up blocked than asked out on a date.

Even if they mean well, a few signs don't tend to have as much luck keeping their matches engaged, and they could use some help when it comes to charm (or having literally any chill). To be fair, composing the perfect questions and responses for a new match isn't an easy feat. But if you aren't spending enough time getting to know that person — or asking way, way too many questions about that person — the convo will probably end before you even explore the possibility of a date. If you're wondering which zodiac signs are masters of dating app messaging, I'm sorry to say that these three signs aren't near the top of the list.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Emilija Manevska/Moment/Getty Images Leos are fabulous and they know it. The problem: They want to make sure all of their matches know it, too. While this fire sign may start off engaging a new match in conversation, asking what they do for work and for fun, the convo is likely to turn (as it often does) back to the Leo. Sorry, not sorry. A Leo may not even realize they're doing this — they simply thrive on admiration and attention. In their effort to make sure their match knows just how witty and wonderful they are, they might even forget to ask anything about the other person. If you tell a Leo on a dating app that you like Italian food, prepare to hear a long anecdote about their four months spent abroad in Italy. It's not their fault that they happen to be so much more interesting than the average person.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Some people may call Scorpios creepy. I like to think of them as well-prepared. This water sign tends to take a deep dive into social media after matching with someone new, as they want to glean as much info about that person as they possibly can. And then they can't resist sharing their insight, because they have approximately zero chill. Scorpios pride themselves on knowing everything about everyone else and revealing nothing about themselves, so social media creeping is their jam. If you match with a Scorpio and tell them you grew up in the Midwest, they'll likely respond with, "In South Bend, right? And you went to Notre Dame? And your cousin also went there, but she was a class behind you? And she started off pre-med and then switched to theater?" On the bright side, you probably won't have to tell them too much about yourself, because they already know your whole life story.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) Two things Capricorns aren't into: romance and nonsense (and to a Capricorn, romance is pretty much nonsense). This earth sign likes to operate on a pretty tight schedule, and so they don't have any time for idle chitchat. Likely, they joined this dating app on a mission, and they won't want to waste their time with anyone who isn't on the same page. Time is money, people. Your Capricorn match is much more inclined to start off asking you about your intentions than your hobbies. Are you down to date or DTF? Does your schedule coordinate with theirs? What are your long-term career goals? Capricorns are also known for having pretty high standards, which can come off as arrogance. If your GPA isn't up to snuff, don't be surprised if the Capricorn you matched with sends you packing. In fact, your Capricorn match might even request a PDF of your resume before even initiating conversation.