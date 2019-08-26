If your SO is super flirty and charming over text but has a much colder and more distant demeanor with you in person, Masini says that can be a red flag that they one foot in the relationship and one foot out the door because they think they can do better. These kinds of mixed signals can shed light on the fact that they have mixed feelings. While part of them is into you, part of them is wondering who else is out there.

Keep in mind that some people may be more comfortable expressing affection over text (especially in the early stages of a relationship), or may just not be super physically affectionate in general. Talking to your boo about this discrepancy in behavior may help you to clarify whether it’s just a matter of getting more comfortable flirting in person, or whether it’s because they’re not all in on the relationship.

It goes without saying that you want to date someone who appreciates you — who values, respects, and admires you for exactly who you are. And you deserve just that.

That said, just because you may observe one or more of these signals doesn’t mean that your boo definitely thinks they can do better. The best way to figure out where you stand is to launch an honest discussion with them. Rather than making accusations, make an effort to come from a place of curiosity by simply noting what you’ve observed, and asking them to explain why they’ve been behaving that way. You may be surprised to find there’s a totally different justification for their texting habits.

And if you do come to the conclusion that they do think they can do better — remind yourself that recognizing these signs early on is actually a gift. Because why waste precious time texting someone who doesn’t see you as the boss you truly are?