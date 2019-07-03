Being in a solid relationship with someone who is supportive of your goals is something that every person deserves, period. The signs your partner is supportive of your dreams are surprisingly easy to spot, but if you're having doubts, then it never hurts to make sure you're both on the same page about what it means to be supportive. According to matchmaking and dating expert Stef Safran, it's totally fair to expect your partner to be supportive of the things you want to accomplish in life, but it's also important to ensure both of your dreams can peacefully coexist.

"It is important that someone supports your dreams," Safran tells Elite Daily. "However, if your dreams are things that do not include taking your partner's dreams into consideration, that is something to consider. If you want to be someone who will be traveling a lot for your career or someone who will be working odd hours, considering the effect it can have on the relationship [is also necessary]." It can be tough to be fully supportive if a partner's dreams mean the relationship can't last. That said, if you're not sure whether your partner is being supportive, here are some signs they've definitely got your back.

1. They talk about your dreams openly. Giphy According to Safran, if your bae goes out of their way to talk with you about your dreams and enjoys conversations about your mutual and individual plans — this is a sign that they're definitely cheering you on. “It is very healthy to expect a partner to be supportive," intuitive dating coach Diana Dorell previously told Elite Daily. "That is what partnership is all about."

2. They stand up to anyone who doubts you. Giphy "We all want our partner to believe in us," NYC-based relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter previously told Elite Daily. "Whether emotional or financial, career or athletic, our mate's positive reinforcement serves as a bond of closeness." Unfortunately, not everyone in your life is going to support you in all of your endeavors. So, if your partner is quick to come to your defense against friends or family who doubt you, you've likely got a very supportive partner, says Safran.

3. They help with tasks that move you closer to your dreams. Giphy Pursuing dreams can be really draining at times. It's easy to get overwhelmed by all of the steps that stand between where you are now and where you want to be. So, if your partner's someone who's happy to lend a hand, that's definitely good news. Whether they help you practice your performance or run to grab lunch so you don't have to take a break, either way, you've got a thoughtful bae in your corner.