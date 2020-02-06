Honestly, who doesn't want a nurturing partner — you know, the type to send you the perfect meme to cheer you up on a crummy Monday, or buy you your favorite fro-yo just because they know you're struggling? While every personality can be caring and considerate in their own unique ways, the Myers-Briggs personality types who are thoughtful to the core may just blow you away with their frequent romantic gestures.

While both Introverts and Extroverts as well as Sensors and Intuitives seem to have the capacity for this quality, many of the most thoughtful personality types share two preferences: Feeling and Judging. And it totally makes sense, too: The FJ Myers-Briggs types can quickly and easily detect the needs of others, and not only that, but they feel a deep sense of responsibility to try and fulfill those needs. Basically, they're always trying to figure out how to make you feel more comfortable, content, and loved.

So, whether you're wondering where your current significant other falls on the spectrum of thoughtfulness or actively seeking out a partner who possesses this strength, you'll definitely want to keep the following types in mind. Not only are they sure to show you how much they care, but better yet, they'll do so in ways you'd never expect, like bringing you breakfast in bed or making you a playlist to boost your spirits.

INFJ Shutterstock Helping others is kind of The Advocate's main mission in life, and that's why this personality type so often ends up involved in charity work. The insightful and altruistic INFJ doesn't take their relationships for granted, which means they're always putting in lots of effort to ensure that their partner feels appreciated. They love surprising the object of their affection, and since they take so much time to get to know the person they're dating, they're able to tailor their efforts to their partner's needs and preferences. Even though they have a Judging preference, INFJs have a slight tendency toward spontaneity, but it's always grounded in practicality. So, if they surprise you by planning a last-minute trip to see your fam, it's because they know for a fact that you're dying for some time with them. Best of all, as a warm and compassionate Feeler, The Advocate is never afraid to show their love, so you're never likely to stop feeling it. They have a certain enthusiasm when it comes to their relationships that allows them to impress their partners again and again.