There’s something magical that happens when two perfectly compatible personality types get together. The relationship not only works on a practical level, thanks to shared values and priorities, but it actually brings out the best in both partners, too, allowing each individual to grow in ways they never thought possible. And you may be surprised to learn that the Myers-Briggs personality pairings that have the longest relationships are actually pretty similar across multiple traits.

While there’s a longstanding belief that opposites attract, that isn’t necessarily the case. That definitely doesn’t mean you have to date someone with your same exact personality — but keep in mind that some of the most compatible pairings have two to three type preferences in common. And some type preferences may have more weight than others. For example, a shared preference for Introversion or Extraversion doesn’t typically matter as much as the last three scales (S/N, T/F, and J/P), which play a powerful role in how we communicate, prioritize, and make decisions. Couples who share either a Sensing or Intuitive preference usually have a similar world view, while those who have a Thinking or Feeling preference in common will often express and receive affection the same way.

So, wondering which personality types are a match made in heaven? These pairings are primed to enjoy a long-lasting partnership.

ENFJ & INFP Shutterstock The Protagonist and The Mediator are two peas in a pod because they share several key things in common: a preference for serious, committed relationships, excellent listening skills, and a willingness to go above and beyond to express their love. That means both personalities in this pairing are sure to feel appreciated, heard, and cared for. According to researchers Paul Tieger and Barbara Barron-Tieger, who studied couples that shared preferences on certain scales, Intuitive Feelers experience a relationship satisfaction rate of 73% when paired with people who share their N/F preference. It makes sense, too: Intuitive Feelers have an unparalleled capacity for empathy, and a persistent desire to help the people they care about to realize their full potential. Both of these personality types value harmony, and since they’re able to easily read each other and communicate how they’re feeling, they’re able to respectfully resolve conflicts with ease. They’re also both idealistic by nature, which can come in handy for supporting each other’s goals and dreams, and navigating tough challenges.

ISTJ & ESTP This is a winning combo in part because both types are Sensing, Thinking personalities, which means they’re pragmatic, focus on facts over feelings, and make decisions based on logic. Not to mention, neither of them fears conflict or takes confrontation personally, so there’s no chance that issues will get swept under the rug. While they differ on the last set of traits, a Judger and Perceiver can balance each other out quite nicely. The Perceiver (ESTP) has no problem letting the Judger (ISTJ) do all the planning and keep their lives in order, and can also help the Judger to be a tad more flexible and spontaneous. Talk about a power couple: The quick-thinking Entrepreneur (ESTP) is full of boundless energy and innovative ideas, while the dependable, cautious ISTJ is an excellent problem-solver and has just the right realistic mindset to help them rein it in. They’re both motivated by accomplishing tasks and achieving goals, so this duo is bound to conquer anything they take on, whether it’s starting a blog together or co-founding a business.