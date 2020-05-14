3 Extroverted Zodiac Signs Who Won’t Hesitate To Shoot Their Shot

Whether you're swiping through dating apps, interested in a hot co-worker, or waiting for your cosmic meet-cute, dating when you're shy can be challenging for some people. But no worries if you tend to shy away from making the first move. (Looking at you, soft Pisces, skeptical Virgo, and secretive Scorpio.) Look for the extroverted zodiac signs who'll definitely flirt with you first. If your crush or potential hookup buddy is one of the following signs, they'll take the lead if they're feeling you back.

They're the classmate who will boldly state their desire for you and let you know exactly what they want to do after your study date. They're the hot barista who confidently scrawls their number on your cup. They're the cutie you met at the club who asked for your Insta handle and confidently slid into your DMs. Here are the three most extroverted signs who won't back down from making the first move.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo's love of attention isn't the (only) reason they're chatting you up, but it is why they're flirting first. If they weren't the star of the musical, you know they made valedictorian or varsity in high school. Leo isn't afraid of the spotlight, which is why making the first move is no sweat for them.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

Aries is the brave, extroverted daredevil of the zodiac. If your crush is an Aries, they were the kid who grew up doing bike tricks and starting food fights. As an adult, they're causing a ruckus by filming pranks they've pulled on their friends and leaving flirty comments under your thirst traps.

Ruled by Mars, the planet of war and aggression, Aries isn't afraid to make the moves necessary to get what they want — which, along with applying to their dream school or starting a new workout routine, may include asking you on a date.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

The thought of striking up flirty rapport with you won't scare Gemini at all because they know they've got the gift of gab. From pop culture, to politics, to technology, you'll find your Gemini hottie has the latest tea on everything and never runs out of things to say. Not only does this make them the most fun at parties, but also total pros at whispering sweet nothings in your ear.

When it comes to making the first move, these extroverted signs know that fortune favors the bold.