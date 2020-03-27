When you’ve spent enough time on dating apps, you start to develop a close eye for what you’re looking for. Maybe you love a mysterious type, or someone who looks outdoorsy. Or perhaps you always gravitate toward people with a killer sense of humor. When you’re feeling down, look out for the five most hilarious zodiac signs to swipe right on. They’ll definitely make your day brighter, and they might also end up being your perfect match.

Now that many dating apps are allowing users to list their zodiac sign in their bio — Bumble even lets you filter others based on astrology — it’s easier than ever to tell what someone’s sign is when you look at their profile. Of course, astrology can’t predict everything about someone’s personality, and you won’t fully know their different sides until you find out their entire birth chart. At best, their sun sign provides a glimpse into how they express themselves.

Overall, certain zodiac signs tend to crack way more jokes than others. If you love to be with someone who makes you smile, you can’t go wrong striking up a conversation with one of these entertaining signs. And really, who doesn’t need a laugh these days?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Adene Sanchez/E+/Getty Images A Gemini could text back and forth forever. They have a million things to say at all times, and they definitely know how to have fun. They’ll be the Tinder match that will ask for your Instagram handle so they can start DM’ing you memes about the latest pop culture drama. Flirting with a Gemini is a bit of a rollercoaster ride because you never know quite what you’ll get. They know exactly how to read the person they’re talking to, and they can adapt their humor to fit the situation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) A Sagittarius loves nothing more than being the life of the party (or in this case, the text conversation). They’ll entertain you for hours with stories of their many adventures. Sagittarius is a fire sign, which means they have a big personality and a zeal for life that is totally contagious. They’re extremely smart and witty, so you’ll need to pay attention to stay on their level. If you’re up for the challenge, you’ll quickly win your way into their heart.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) A Libra is at their happiest when entertaining people. They enjoy making others feel good about themselves, and they feel fulfilled when the person they’re into is smiling and enjoying the conversation. Libras will do the absolute most to make you laugh, whether it’s using physical humor, sending GIFs that capture an emotion, or telling an embarrassing story about themselves. Nothing is off limits here.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images Aries lives for the attention that comes from telling a really great (and probably dirty) joke. Sometimes they come across as blunt and a little too honest, but it comes from a place of love and genuine affection. They fall hard for the person they’re dating, and if they like you, they’ll be sure to woo you with their abundance of confidence and charm. An Aries will often joke about themselves in a self-deprecating way, because deep down, they know they’re a boss and need no one’s approval.