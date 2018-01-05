29 Winter Quotes For Instagram Bio Because Baby, It's Cold Outside

It's safe to say we're all feeling a little bit frozen. Winter is most definitely here, and for some that means ski trips, snowboarding, and making endless snow angels. For others who feel personally victimized by sweater weather, the cold means snuggling up for movie marathons on snow days, hot chocolate, and bundling up in one too many blanket scarves. We're all spending the chilliest time of the year in different ways, but I hope you've taken some time to give your social media a snowy upgrade with one of these winter quotes for Instagram bio.

Baby, it's just way too cold outside. Thank goodness for turtlenecks and tea. What would we do without our coziest sweaters and favorite hot drinks this time of the year?

December is the most ideal of the winter months, because it comes with the holidays. A white Christmas is all those constant Christmas tunes can talk about, and walking in a winter wonderland and wrapping presents are just kind of just a package deal. January is where winter really starts to set in. You want to get started on the New Year, but you feel so terribly stuck -- or maybe frozen? We wouldn't make it through an episode of Game of Thrones because, realistically, we can barely handle these winds of winter.

But if you want to make the most of these next couple of months, I hope you get outside or get cozy for the 'Gram. Find some friends and book a road trip to escape the cold, or embrace the frozen fun with a cozy getaway skiing in the mountains. The season of hot chocolate and snow boots won't last forever. Truly embrace it by adding one of these winter quotes to your social media bio. After all, snow happens.

hedgehog94/Fotolia

1. "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf

2. "We are like a snowflake. All different in our own beautiful way." — Unknown

3. "Stay cozy." — Unknown

4. "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard." — Unknown

5. "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Elsa

6. "In the midst of winter, I found that there was, within me, an invincible summer." — Albert Camus

7. "I'm sorry for the things I said when it was winter." — Unknown

8. "One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter." — Henry David Thoreau

9. "Wake me up when it's summer." — Unknown

10. "If flowers can teach themselves how to bloom after winter passes, so can you." — Noor Shirazie

11. "All you need is tea and warm socks." — Unknown

leonidkos/Fotolia

12. "Sweater weather." — Unknown

13. "What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?" — John Steinbeck

14. "Keep calm and get your hot chocolate on." — Unknown

15. "Winter is coming." — George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones

16. "Hello, winter." — Unknown

17. "No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow." — Proverb

18. "... when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade." — Charles Dickens

19. "I realize there is something incredibly honest about trees in winter, how they're experts at letting things go." — Jeffrey McDaniel

20. "Nothing burns like the cold." — George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones

21. "The weather outside is frightful, but the wine is so delightful." — Unknown

22. "The snuggle is real." — Unknown

chika_milan/Fotolia

23. "To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold." — Aristotle

24. "I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says ‘Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again.' " — Lewis Carroll

25. "It was a strange winter and nothing and everything happened." — Gertrude Stein

26. "All is calm, all is bright." — "Silent Night"

27. "May your clothes be comfy, your coffee be strong, and your Monday be short." — Unknown

28. "She said, 'I love places where it's summer in winter.' " — Nick Miller

29. "One kind word can warm three months of winter." — Japanese Proverb