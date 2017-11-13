26 Instagram Captions For Winter, Because Baby, It's Cold AF Outside

Baby, it’s cold outside, and you’re snuggling up with a hot cocoa bomb after enjoying the winter wonderland that’s outside. It’s prime time to create seasonal videos while mixing up winter-themed cocktails or DIYing a rug by the fire. Whether you’re TikToking or relaxing at home, it’s the coziest time of year to capture new content and post it with just the right Instagram captions for winter.

There will be plenty of things to do with the holidays coming up, and so many photo opportunities to take advantage of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the safe and smart choice during the holidays and through winter is to stay at home with your immediate household. Getting together with friends and family outside of your home can increase the risk of spreading or getting the coronavirus. But, staying in doesn’t mean you can’t have fun and post pictures with creative Instagram captions for winter to really make this season shine.

So, it's time to break out your big blankets, faux-fur jackets, beanie caps, and mittens, because 'tis the season to be freezin’ in style. Whether you're building a snowman, posing for pics with your pup in the snow, or drinking some spiked eggnog by the fire with your housemates, bundle up and snap away.

Coming up with a caption for your pics when you're in a time crunch or freezing your buns off can be a struggle. Fortunately for you, we've done the hard work so you don't have to, and came up with 26 Instagram captions for winter that are set to sleigh. Now, the snowball is in your court to capture the ultimate memories to pair with these quotes.

eclipse_images/E+/Getty Images

1. "Kiss me on this cold December night." — Michael Bublé

2. "Baby, it's cold outside." — Frank Loesser

3. "Some people are worth melting for." — Frozen

4. "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard."

5. "Meet me by the fire pit with toddy.”

6. "Meet me under the mistletoe." — Randy Travis

7. "Frozen fingers and eskimo kisses."

8. "Hot cocoa bombs and fuzzy socks."

9. "Stay cozy, wear your loungewear."

10. "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams

11. "Cold, cozy nights, warm blankets, and hot chocolate."

12. "Eat, drink, and be cozy."

13. "Walking in a winter wonderland." — Felix Bernard

14. "Hot chocolate bombs are hugs in your mug.”

F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images

15. "'Tis the season to be freezin'"

16. "Warm tea, lucky me."

17. "It's a marshmallow world in the winter." — Darlene Love

18. "Shake your snowflakes."

19. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy hot chocolate with marshmallows, and that's kind of the same thing."

20. "Stay snowy.”

21. "Hot chocolate weather is the best kind of weather."

22. "Loungin’ all day every day.”

23. "Hibernating all winter.”

24. The cold never bothered me anyway." — Frozen

25. "Let it snow because I have no place to go.”

26. “Make it a December to remember.”