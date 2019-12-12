It's officially winter, which means you’re bundling up in chunky sweaters and cute mittens before loading up your camera roll with snow-filled selfies. To make sure your next Instagram post is the best it can be, you’ll want to have plenty of creative props and clever winter captions on hand. When you’re done snapping away outside, you’ll be ready to fill your feed with so much wintry fun.

Right now, having a winter photo session in your own backyard is an adorable and safe way to snag new Instagram content. Invite your roomies or BFFs to join you as well. With a self-timer and a winter caption ready to go, you’ll be set to capture some really fun memories with your favorite people. Get a few candids playing with snowballs or trying to catch snowflakes on your tongue. You could even have a contest to see who can make the most Insta-worthy snowman. Post all your snaps of the day in a snow day photo dump that you share to the grid with funny winter captions that’ll make anyone who sees it LOL.

By staying close to home, you have certain perks. For instance, you’ll have spare time to focus on how you want your pictures to look, and you can even work in some outfit changes to add variety to your shoot. For example, you can rock a look that perfectly coordinates with your festive coffee cup and inflatable toboggan. Pull that post together with some funny winter captions like, "My whole world looks snow freakin' adorable right now." Or, show off your silly side by making a squad of snow angels with winter instagram captions like, "Roommates don't let roommates play in the snow alone."

Deciding on how to pose will be the hardest part, because you’ve already got everything you need with these 40 clever winter captions that capture all your feelings for hot cocoa and snow day fun. Heck, you may even inspire some of your followers to plan a winter photo session of their own.

AJ_Watt/E+/Getty Images

"Backyard chillin'." "Snow. That's it. That's the caption." "Snow happens, hot chocolate helps." "My favorite color is evergreen." "Let's sleigh together forever." "Dancing through the snow." "Is it socially acceptable to wear a blanket to my backyard?" "Always up to snow good." "Where are all my jingle ladies at?" "Here for the hot cocoa and winter kisses." "Take some advice from winter and chill out." "Falling all over the ice for you, babe." "My whole world looks snow freakin' adorable right now." "But first, let's drink hot chocolate and cuddle." "Chillin' with my mug like Baby Yoda." "These are the winter days I live for." "May the forest of snowy evergreen trees be with you." "This might be our chilliest photo session yet." "Does shivering count as exercise?" "Snow days are the best days." "Roommates don't let roommates play in the snow alone." "Snowflake kisses." "Beautiful, but cold AF." "Going back in to watch Netflix." "It snowed, we played, we froze." "Dear winter, I'm just using you to get to summer." "Let it snow next year... I'm done now." "Cue the snowflakes, please." "Cold as Frosty." "Well, this isn't summer." “It’s snow much fun with you.” “What an ice day out here with my besties.” “It’s a winterful life.” “Snowflake it ‘til you make it.” “I still remember the first fall of snow, and how it glistened as it fell. I remember it all too well.” — Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]” “Just going with the snow.” “Froze were the good ol’ days.” “Time to spruce up the IG feed.” “The best people I snow.” “When I slip on the ice, it’s snow laughing matter.”