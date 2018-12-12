28 New Year’s Instagram Captions If You’re Staying In & Keeping It Cozy This Year

New Year's Eve is almost here yet again, and while you're wondering where the heck 2018 went, invites for all of your friends' New Year's parties are pouring in. If you're anything like me, you're probably RSVP'ing "no," and opting instead to spend your night ringing in the new year from your comfy couch. You'll definitely still need a NYE pic for the 'Gram, even if you're not going out, so here are some New Year's Instagram captions if you're staying in.

Staying in doesn't mean that you're not going to celebrate the new year. You can choose to cuddle up in your snuggie with a bottle of champagne and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve streaming on the TV, or you can opt to have a few people over for your own small New Year's Eve celebration. No matter which plan you decide on, you're sure to have an incredible evening that you'll remember for years to come.

Staying in means that you can get dressed up in an outfit as sparkly as the ball that's dropping in Times Square, or you can comfortably chill in your PJs by the fireplace. Either way, you'll still be ringing in the new year in style, so you'll definitely need a picture to commemorate it.

As 2018 comes to a close, take these final weeks to remember what an incredible year of fun and growth you've had. You deserve the perfect intro to 2019.

1. "New year, same old me, sipping wine on my couch and rewatching [insert your favorite show here]."

2. "You know all those things you've always wanted to do? You should go do them." — E.J. Lamprey

3. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey

4. "Pop goes the new year."

5. "My couch, my glass of wine, and I are wishing you peace, love, and laughter in the new year."

6. "Poppin' bottles... on my couch."

7. "My New Year's resolution is to be more awesome than last year."

8. "Make way for the new."

9. "365 new days, 365 new chances."

10. "It's a bubbly kind of night."

11. "This is the beginning of anything you want."

12. "Hello new year, you have me smiling from ear to ear."

13. "May your new year sparkle and shine — like all of my friends' dresses, because they actually went out tonight."

14. "Not wishing. Not hoping. This year, I'm making sh*t happen. But for now, I'm camped out on my couch with a glass of bubbly."

15. "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

16. "A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other."

17. "Out with the old, in with the new."

18. "I'll remember this year like it was yesterday."

19. "Cheers to the new year."

20. "Sip, sip, hooray."

21. "My resolution? Be awesome."

22. "Hello, new year. Bring it."

23. "A lot can happen in a year."

24. "Page one of 365."

25. "As the new year approaches us with new hopes, here is wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead."

26. "Carpe the heck out of this diem."

27. "Cheers to a few months of accidentally writing the wrong year down."

28. "Sometimes all we need is a fresh start."