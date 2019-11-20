Before you left for your semester abroad, you might've made checklists and researched excursions to take near your new "home." You might've planned what you were going to wear, pack, and leave behind, and even gathered some Instagram captions for studying abroad in Rome. But after arriving in the land of pasta, pizza, wine, rich history, and incredible architecture, you're now realizing you need more captions to accommodate the endless pics you're taking.

You need quotes that'll capture the deep love you have for traveling and seeing the world, and simple phrases that'll espresso the adrenaline rush you get when you come across a charming square. You need clever puns that'll make your followers giggle on the other side of the world as you're taking in the sights, or channeling Lizzie McGuire in the Colosseum and performing your rendition of "What Dreams Are Made Of." That way, it's like they're right there with you.

You plan on sharing your favorite moments from chilling in the Italian coffee shops and exploring the epic coastline on the 'Gram, well past your departure from this city and its lovely #views. All the selfies you snap near the detailed architecture of Vatican City and the bustling streets of Piazza Navona will have their spots on your feed, too. You just need to gather up some more captions for studying abroad in Rome before you can hit the "share" button.

1. "Meet me under the stars in Rome."

2. "I really, really like Rome."

3. "Rome-ing around the world."

4. "All roads lead to espresso."

5. "Living on cloud wine."

6. "These #views are worth waking up early for."

7. "Dear, Rome. We're better together."

8. "Current status: never leaving."

9. "Here's a penne for your thoughts."

10. "History is calling, so I must go."

11. "If you love me, you'd take a selfie with me in front of the Colosseum."

12. "Let's cancel our plane tickets home and stay in Rome forever."

13. "This is what dreams are made of." — Hilary Duff, "What Dreams Are Made Of"

14. "My happy place is anywhere with pizza and sunshine."

15. "Life's short. Get the double scoop of gelato."

16. "Studying abroad in Rome is always a good idea."

17. "Eat, pasta, love."

18. "Best fountain ever."

19. "Wine flies when you're having this much fun."

20. "I've got a crush on Rome."

21. "Do more things that make your passport proud."

22. "I'll send you a postcard from the Pantheon."

23. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

24. "That's amore." — Harry Warren and Jack Brooks, "That's Amore"

25. "Ready to move to Rome full-time."

26. "This city is stealing a pizza my heart."

27. "The sweet life. La dolce vita."

28. "Rome more, worry less."