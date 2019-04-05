28 Instagram Captions For Pool Parties & Having Fun In The Sun With Your Besties

Right now, you're likely ordering pool floats shaped like avocados and flamingos online, and new bathing suits that will look so trendy and cool. You're saving backyard game ideas on Pinterest, in addition to recipes for homemade lemonade. You're even sending texts to your besties, asking what weekend they're available for having fun in the sun. (Can you add me to the invite list? I'll bring the barbecue chips!) But, the one thing you haven't quite prepared are your Instagram captions for pool parties.

Truth is, coming with captions is just always, well, difficult. Sometimes, you can't think of the right words or a witty pun that perfectly captures your sense of humor. You might not have any good quotes or song lyrics that are particularly speaking to your soul, or thoughts saved in a note in your phone that you could turn into inspirational message. So, you often ask your besties for help — for their two cents on what should go on your feed. (What would you do without them, huh?)

Coming up with great captions, though, is just one of the many struggles you face as a millennial on social media. There's also all the effort to you put into editing your pictures with the best editing apps of the year, and making sure you're always the first like and comment on your bestie's post. It's truly a love-hate relationship that you've come to adore, and one that makes relaxing in the sun so much more needed.

Enter: summer. Arguably, it's the most adventurous and sociable season of the year. The weather is warm and people like you are planning pool parties. Leave the captions to me, OK? I have some ideas that I think you'll love.

1. "A pool party can't solve everything, but it's a good start."

2. "Girls just wanna have pool parties."

3. "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade and have a pool party."

4. "Life looks better from a lounge chair."

5. "You're one in a watermelon."

6. "Sunshine, poolside, downtime."

7. "I got 99 bikinis and I can't choose one."

8. "Just a bunch of mermaids."

9. "The only BS we need is bikinis and sandals."

10. "You can't swim with us."

11. "We're all about the pool days and sun rays."

12. "Don't ever miss a chance to be sun-kissed."

13. "BRB: Quitting everything so that we can be mermaids."

14. "Peace, love, and pineapple pool floats."

15. "Has anyone seen my mermaid tail?"

16. "Hair up, sunnies on."

17. "Hey, summer. We think about you all the time."

18. "Make your own sunshine."

19. "I've never met a pool float that I didn't like."

20. "Made for sunny days."

21. "Find me wherever the pool floats are."

22. "Always be yourself. Unless you can be a mermaid, then be a mermaid."

23. "Don't get tide down. Have a pool party."

24. "What the shell. This isn't the beach!"

25. "As cool as a couple of popsicles."

26. "Tropic like it's hot."

27. "Aloe you vera much."

28. "Happy as a clam."

Did you find at least one caption that you love? Sweet! Then, I think your pool party plans will go off without a hitch, too. I think your besties will enjoy eating endless amounts of watermelon and filling Polaroid frames with cute candids. I think the forecast will show a 100 percent chance for sun, and the radio will be playing your favorite Jonas Brothers songs. Just put me down on the invite list as a "thank you," please! I promise I won't forget the barbecue chips.