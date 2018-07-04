You are about to spend countless hours by the pool, if you plan on doing summer the right way. You can't let that sunlight go to waste... or those cute bathing suits you spent all winter purchasing at bargain prices. Chilling by the pool is all in good fun, and even if it's not your pool per say, you're going to need clever Instagram captions for pool pictures.

I mean, how else are you going to show off your dope pool floats to your followers? Those things were made for the 'Gram, and you have every intention to float on them in pure bliss all season long. If you're really trying to press the "extra" button in the relaxation department, you'll have a matching pool float for your beverage ,too. You know, because summer is meant for welcoming those "rosé all day" vibes with open arms, if you're 21 or over.

Now, I'm not one to tell a person how to run their social handles, but a clever approach is a good way to get your followers to double tap. People like to laugh, so a witty caption paired with your laid-back pic create the perfect duo. You'll want to have a clutter-free mind for those chill pool days, but choose any of these captions for your pics before you float into your own little world.

1. "When I dip, you dip, we dip!" — Freak Nasty, "Da Dip"

2. “Summer is always good for lazy days." — Unknown

3. "Do you even make waves, bro?" — Unknown

4. "Relaxed state of mind." — Unknown

5. “Time is a pool to swim and dream and create in.” — Jay Woodman

6. "It's just you and the pool." — Unknown

7. "Don't worry — I've been splashing since the 90s." — Unknown

8. "When you have the whole pool to yourself." — Unknown

9. "Life is cool by the pool." — Unknown

10. "My favorite part of the day is playing in the pool." — Unknown

11. "Sorry, no lifeguard on duty." — Unknown

12. "Floating into summer like..." — Unknown

13. "If in doubt, swim on out." — Unknown

14. "Happiness is all about making your own waves." — Unknown

15. "Sunshine on my mind." — Unknown

16. "Made for sunny days." — The Weepies, "I Was Made For Sunny Days"

17. "Home is where the pool is." — Unknown

18. "I dream of summers that last forever." — Unknown

19. "This is me before my epic canon ball." — Unknown

20. "If you didn't splash, did a pool day even happen?" — Unknown

21. "Water you doing this summer?" — Unknown

22. "Enjoying my summer one splash at a time." — Unknown

23. "Those splash spots were there before I got here." — Unknown

24. "Swim your worries away." — Unknown

25. "Some of the best memories are made in bathing suits." — Unknown

26. "Summer, it has been way too long, my love." — Unknown

27. "Can sitting by the pool be my day job already?" — Unknown

28. "Life is better when you're swimming." — Unknown

29. "Keep calm and go swim." — Unknown

30. "Is that new perfume? No, that's chlorine." — Unknown

31. "Anyone looking for someone to test out their pool? I'm available." — Unknown

32. "Pretty sure I was a mermaid in my past life." — Unknown

33. "Enjoy, relax, soak, and unwind." — Unknown

34. "Every summer has a story." — Unknown

35. "I could swim all day long if there were more hours to spare." — Unknown

36. "Lifeguard on beer break." — Unknown