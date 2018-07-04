36 Clever Instagram Captions For Pool Pictures, So Take A Dip & Get Double Clicks
You are about to spend countless hours by the pool, if you plan on doing summer the right way. You can't let that sunlight go to waste... or those cute bathing suits you spent all winter purchasing at bargain prices. Chilling by the pool is all in good fun, and even if it's not your pool per say, you're going to need clever Instagram captions for pool pictures.
I mean, how else are you going to show off your dope pool floats to your followers? Those things were made for the 'Gram, and you have every intention to float on them in pure bliss all season long. If you're really trying to press the "extra" button in the relaxation department, you'll have a matching pool float for your beverage ,too. You know, because summer is meant for welcoming those "rosé all day" vibes with open arms, if you're 21 or over.
Now, I'm not one to tell a person how to run their social handles, but a clever approach is a good way to get your followers to double tap. People like to laugh, so a witty caption paired with your laid-back pic create the perfect duo. You'll want to have a clutter-free mind for those chill pool days, but choose any of these captions for your pics before you float into your own little world.
1. "When I dip, you dip, we dip!" — Freak Nasty, "Da Dip"
2. “Summer is always good for lazy days." — Unknown
3. "Do you even make waves, bro?" — Unknown
4. "Relaxed state of mind." — Unknown
5. “Time is a pool to swim and dream and create in.” — Jay Woodman
6. "It's just you and the pool." — Unknown
7. "Don't worry — I've been splashing since the 90s." — Unknown
8. "When you have the whole pool to yourself." — Unknown
9. "Life is cool by the pool." — Unknown
10. "My favorite part of the day is playing in the pool." — Unknown
11. "Sorry, no lifeguard on duty." — Unknown
12. "Floating into summer like..." — Unknown
13. "If in doubt, swim on out." — Unknown
14. "Happiness is all about making your own waves." — Unknown
15. "Sunshine on my mind." — Unknown
16. "Made for sunny days." — The Weepies, "I Was Made For Sunny Days"
17. "Home is where the pool is." — Unknown
18. "I dream of summers that last forever." — Unknown
19. "This is me before my epic canon ball." — Unknown
20. "If you didn't splash, did a pool day even happen?" — Unknown
21. "Water you doing this summer?" — Unknown
22. "Enjoying my summer one splash at a time." — Unknown
23. "Those splash spots were there before I got here." — Unknown
24. "Swim your worries away." — Unknown
25. "Some of the best memories are made in bathing suits." — Unknown
26. "Summer, it has been way too long, my love." — Unknown
27. "Can sitting by the pool be my day job already?" — Unknown
28. "Life is better when you're swimming." — Unknown
29. "Keep calm and go swim." — Unknown
30. "Is that new perfume? No, that's chlorine." — Unknown
31. "Anyone looking for someone to test out their pool? I'm available." — Unknown
32. "Pretty sure I was a mermaid in my past life." — Unknown
33. "Enjoy, relax, soak, and unwind." — Unknown
34. "Every summer has a story." — Unknown
35. "I could swim all day long if there were more hours to spare." — Unknown
36. "Lifeguard on beer break." — Unknown