28 Instagram Captions For Little Cousins, Because You Love Hanging Out With Them The Most

When life gives you little cousins, set up a lemonade stand. Teach them how to squeeze the fresh lemons into a pitcher, pour in a few cups of water, and stir in the spoonfuls of sugar. Then, give them a high-five and say something like, "I'm so proud of you!" In return, they'll look at you like you put the stars in the sky or could save the world, Captain Marvel style. Most importantly, they'll be your best friend for life. Honestly, thank goodness, because you love hanging out with these members of your family the most. And it's becoming more and more obvious that you need some Instagram captions for little cousins, so that you can show them off on social media, too.

There's seriously not a weekend that goes by that you don't think to yourself, "I wonder what my little cousins are up to." In fact, most Saturdays and Sundays, you're texting your aunts to see if their kids want to go on the adventure. You propose ideas like going to the beach, checking out the new ice cream shop that opened in town, or seeing an animated movie. (Have you watched the trailer for Toy Story 4, yet? That would be a perfect outing for you in the little ones this summer!)

Your aunts always get back to you with an excited response. They know how much your little cousins love hanging out with you, too. They know that they consider you to be the "cool" cousin, and that you don't take that label lightly — like, at all. They also know that, every once in a while, you want to post something on social media. You want to show the world how much love you have for the youngest members of your family.

Girl, I don't blame you, and that's why I've gathered up 28 captions for little cousins that'll truly capture the laughs, the love, and all the good times that are to come. Just pass a cup of that fresh lemonade through the screen as a "thank you," OK?

1. "So little and so loved."

2. "Dream big, little one."

3. "Can I just be a little kid again?"

4. "We're on snack mode."

5. "Say cheese."

6. "I've got sunshine on a cloudy day." — The Temptations, "I Got Sunshine"

7. "She leaves a little bit of sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade

8. "Have big dreams because you'll grow into them."

9. "Let them be little and in love with life."

10. "Oh, the places you'll go." — Dr. Seuss, Oh The Places You'll Go

11. "You've got a friend in me." — Robert Goulet, "You've Got a Friend in Me"

12. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together"

13. "Girls just wanna have fun." — Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

14. "I'm wearing the smile you gave me."

15. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh

16. "Rain or shine, you'll always be mine."

17. "Life's a journey, to find the people weird like you." —Atticus

18. "I like you because you join in on my weirdness."

19. "Filling my camera roll with love and my little cousins."

20. "Do more of what makes you happy."

21. "Stay close to your little cousins because they feel like sunshine."

22. "Everything is cool when you're with your cousins."

23. "Follow the call of the ice cream truck."

24. "It's not all sunshine and rainbows, but a good amount of it actually is."

25. "Cousins make for the very best friends."

26. "You are my jam."

27. "Happy lil' things."

28. "Live, laugh, and love your little cousins."

Before you start prepping your post, let me give you a few more ideas of things that you can do with your cousins. Especially if they live out of state, or aren't available for hanging out on the reg, you want to make the most of your time and pick a really good activity.

I'd suggest going for a simple hike or grabbing tickets to a constellation show at the planetarium. Roaming around a science museum or having a movie marathon at home is always a good idea, too.

Whatever you decide to do, though, your little cousins will be stoked about it because they get to hang out with you. They love doing that the most.