Going into Valentine's Day, your relationship status is single and staying in quarantine. Rather than hopping on a dating app, you're spending the day treating yourself to some well-deserved pampering. Whether you relax with a face mask and a glass of wine or try some new nail art, you're excited to celebrate your "me time." Have a toast to the single life, take a few great selfies, and pair your pics with Instagram captions for being single on Valentine's Day during a pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to advise everyone that staying at home protects yourself and others from potentially spreading and/or contracting the coronavirus. So, on Valentine's Day this year, you won't be heading off to brunch with your besties or going on a date. You'll be celebrating safe at home by yourself, which honestly doesn't sound bad at all.

Home is where your pets, makeup palettes, and sweet-smelling candles are. It's also where you can dress up and pose in front of a white sheet with a bouquet of flowers for some fresh Instagram content. Afterwards, you may FaceTime with a bestie or watch a new TV show, all while prepping a self-love post for social media. Add one of these Instagram captions for singles to your favorite selfie from the day, as any of them will perfectly capture your Valentine's Day single status and loving yourself during the ongoing pandemic.

1. "Relationship status: single and chilling in quarantine."

2. "All about staying home and practicing self love."

3. "Picked out the prettiest flowers for myself."

4. "Dear, self. You're right where you're supposed to be."

5. "Just another day in quarantine with my beautiful self."

6. "I'd slide into my own DMs."

7. "But first, a face mask."

8. "Loving me."

9. "Nailing it with my mani."

10. "Nobody deserves flowers more than I do."

11. "Face mask? Check. Dark chocolate? Check."

12. "Send yourself flowers for Valentine's Day. Why not?"

13. "This smile was brought to you by yours truly."

14. "My quarantine mood is the same as Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe's when they wore wedding dresses to the couch."

15. "Doing my own thing, babe."

16. "Home is where the rosé is.

17. "All dressed up and nowhere to go. Just the way I like it."

18. "This is Valentine's Day goals."

19. "Single and proud of it."

20. "I enjoy long walks to my bathroom mirror and taking selfies."

21. "Keep growing, glowing, and getting dressed up... just 'cause."

22. "Single and loving every second of it."

23. "Couch for one, please."

24. "Best company ever."

25. "I get the remote all to myself."

26. "Pizza will forever be my Valentine's Day date."

27. "Totally crushing on this face mask."

28. "Nothing beats a good bubble bath."