28 Clever Captions For Father's Day, Because Dad's Your Very Own Superhero

Let's be honest: Your life totally rocks because of your dad or the dad figure in your life. He's taught you mostly everything you need to know about navigating the "real world." He's taught you how to make the best homemade mac and cheese ever, to ask the right questions when you're looking for your first apartment, and to always be honest and grateful. Now, you're a true grown-up and are showing the world everything you have to offer. You're also searching for clever captions for Father's Day, because you doughnut know what you'd do without Dad.

He's the realest and truest MVP. For example, at your family barbecues at the beach, he's always the one to raise a yellow-colored condiment and say, "Hey, I mustard you a question." You respond with an equally witty comment like, "It sounds like you're in a real pickle," and show your dad all the best memes, videos, and GIFs you've found. You cover up your smile when he makes a particularly cringe-worthy joke (I know you know the ones.), and you have lots of heart-to-hearts over burgers, chips, and hot dogs.

He's your best friend, and he's by your side when you try the different coffees at the local java joint, or watch the latest and greatest action-packed movies at the theater. He's also the one in your life who knows everything about space, or how to properly complete a crossword puzzle on a Sunday morning.

Yes, your dad or the dad figure in your life is one-of-a-kind, and you love him so much. You know he'll always be there to support and love you, and make you laugh until you're bursting with tears. He'll be there to send you texts like, "I'm so proud of you," and to test your version of their recipe for homemade mac and cheese. Celebrate him and everything he's already added to your life, OK? Post a picture on social media with one of these 28 captions for Father's Day — and then maybe split a doughnut with your dad.

1. "Like father, like daughter."

2. "You're my favorite. Don't tell Mom."

3. "I love you more than burritos. That's some serious love."

4. "Dad, you are my father."

5. "I have my very own superhero."

6. "OMG, my dad was right about everything."

7. "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me."

8. "In case you didn't know, you're the best dad ever."

9. "Are you an astronaut? Because you're out of this world."

10. "You'll always have a pizza my heart."

11. "I'm going to send your selfie to NASA, because you're a star."

12. "Stay cool, Dad. It's a hot one out there today."

13. "Sometimes your texts don't make sense, but it's fine. I love you."

14. "I doughnut know what I'd do without you."

15. "Today's forecast: 100% chance of awesomeness, courtesy of my dad."

16. "If at first you don't succeed, call dad."

17. "I'm as lucky as can be, for the world's best dad belongs to me."

18. "This might sound cheesy, but you're the gratest."

19. "He's the kind of person I want to be."

20. "You can say 'I told you so' now."

21. "I'm grateful for so much, but especially you."

22. "Always my dad, and forever my best friend."

23. "The real MVP right here."

24. "All the heart eyes for my dad."

25. "You did a grape job raisin me."

26. "You are, hands down, my favorite person."

27. "Whenever I'm in a pickle, I go to you."

28. "Say double cheese!"

Did you find a caption or two that you like? Perfect — then you're ready to celebrate your dad on Father's Day and make him smile, laugh, and feel so loved. You're ready to say "thank you" for all the favors, jokes, and valuable life lessons over a waffle-filled breakfast or a day at the golf course. You're ready to post a picture on social media after splitting a doughnut or making memories at the family barbecue, too.

TBH, you don't know what you'd do without your dad or the dad figure in your life. And you're grateful that he's around to show you the ropes, and remind you that there's always something or someone to celebrate.