28 Birthday Captions For Leos That'll Bring The Good Vibes & Confetti To Your 'Gram

This summer, you're looking to celebrate, well, everything. You want to dance until midnight with your people, because you found a delicious snack at Trader Joe's. You want to throw a ton of glitter in the air when you get out of work early on a Friday, or score a cute pair of sunnies at the mall. Most importantly, you want to have a beach bash or spend an afternoon in the city, hopping from one trendy restaurant to the next on your birthday. That love for celebrating is the Leo in you coming out to play, and if I had to take a wild guess, I'd say you're in need of some birthday captions for Leos that'll bring the good vibes and confetti to your 'Gram.

Lucky for you, I have those captions that are meant for glowing selfies and party pics. But first, I want to talk about what it means to be a Leo. Odds are, you've already spent a great deal of time researching the traits, colors, and elements that are associated with your sign. You may have run into situations where your besties have said, "Wow, you're such a Leo," too. It's true. You were born between July 23 and Aug. 22, are known to be creative, fun-loving, and have a deep passion for the finer things.

You love jet-setting to anywhere with a great nightlife scene, a dreamy hotel, or a colorful and Instagram-worthy sunset. In addition, you love reading your horoscope and compatibility charts, because they're always so accurate and true. You have heart eyes for anything gold, and have learned to embrace your element of fire and let it bring lots of love and laughter into your life.

So far, it's been so good. You've done spontaneous things on vacation and chased your wildest dreams. You've made memories and captured them in Polaroid frames, and labeled yourself a "queen." Now, you're getting ready to celebrate your birthday and preparing with captions that'll bring the good vibes and confetti to your 'Gram. Here are the quotes, phrases, and lyrics I think you should consider. (Thank me later, OK?)

1. "But first, my birthday."

2. "Enjoy life, eat confetti cake."

3. "On this day, a queen was born."

4. "Sending my birthday selfie to NASA, because I'm a star."

5. "Follow the call of the disco ball."

6. "Sunshine and birthday wishes on my mind."

7. "I'm a year older, and a year bolder."

8. "Celebrate more, worry less."

9. "Good food, friends, and sunshine."

10. "My birthday just called. It'll be here in a prosecco."

11. "I've never met a party I didn't like."

12. "From now on, I'm going to stop and smell every rosé."

13. "And on my birthday, we celebrate."

14. "It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." — E.E. Cummings

15. "Go above and Beyoncé."

16. "Head first, fearless." — Taylor Swift, "Fearless"

17. "Find me under the confetti and balloons."

18. "It's beginning to look a lot like my birthday."

19. "Celebrating your birthday is always a good idea."

20. "Happy girls are the prettiest girls." — Audrey Hepburn

21. "Dance like nobody's watching, even though everyone is." — Jamie Grace, "Spotlight"

22. "I was not made to be subtle."

23. "Surround yourself with people who feel like sunshine."

24. "It's not all sunshine and rainbows, but a good amount of it actually is."

25. "I'm in my birthday magic."

26. "Just keep slaying."

27. "Birthday vibes."

28. "Stay golden, babe."

To be honest, you're not entirely sure when everything related to zodiac signs and horoscopes became the craze. But, you're so grateful to be a Leo and know more about yourself. You love telling everyone you meet that you were born in the midst of summer, and have a soul that's filled with sunshine. You like to think they feel the good vibes radiating from your smile, and the love from your heart.

I think they do, and especially on your birthday. Just do your followers a favor and put the golden moments, confetti, and crowns on your 'Gram — preferably with one of these captions.