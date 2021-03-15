Turns out the breakout star of Disney+'s WandaVision isn't Wanda or Vision; it's actually their lovable and nosy neighbor, Agnes, played by Kathryn Hahn. From the minute Agnes walked into Wanda and Vision's home in the first episode to the epic series finale, she took center stage. A lot of that was thanks to her quippy lines and funny comebacks. So if you're looking to caption a sassy picture of yourself for the 'gram, look no further than Agnes' quotes on WandaVision.

Let's not forget the iconic wink Agnes does in Episode 3, "Now in Color," which quickly became an internet meme. That's the kind of vibe you'll be giving off anytime you use an Agnes quote from WandaVision on the 'gram. For instance, you can post a similar winking selfie of yourself with her line, "I promise I won't bite," for a super cheeky post. You could even get inspired by Agnes' different looks throughout the decades, and challenge yourself to try to recreate a few of them for different #OOTD posts in one week. Snap a few mirror selfies of you showing off your 'fits, and pair your favorites with a WandaVision Agnes quote that matches the mood you're going for.

1. "Same story, different century. There'll always be torches and pitchforks for ladies like us, Wanda."

2. "How is anybody doing this sober?"

3. "Forgive me for not stopping by sooner to welcome you to the block. My mother-in-law was in town, so I wasn't."

4. "Don't mind me. I'm just looking for your dark liquor."

5. "You've no idea what you have unleashed. You're gonna need me."

6. "I promise I won't bite. Actually, I did bite a kid once."

7. "There's no taming this tiger."

8. "So, what's your name? Where are you from? And most importantly, how's your bridge game, hon?"

9. "So, are you ready to meet Queen Cul de Sac and her merry homemakers?"

10. "You have no idea how dangerous you are."

11. "I take power from the undeserving. It's kind of my thing."

12. "This is chaos magic, Wanda."

13. "I think I got there in the nick of time, because she was one split end away from cutting her own bangs."

14. "The only way forward is back."

15. "Hi, kiddos."

16. "I can be good!"

17. "You could point out that the death rate of single men is twice that of married men."

18. "Uh, my ears."

19. "I did not break your rules. They simply bent to my power."

20. "So what's a single gal like you doing rattling around this big house?"

21. "Just mind your P's and Q's and you're gonna do just fine."

22. "What kind of housewife would I be if I didn't have a gourmet meal for four just lying about the place?"

23. "The only way Ralph would remember our anniversary is if there was a beer named June 2nd."

24. "You should stumble when you walk into a room so he can catch you. It's romantic."

25. "Am I dead? Because you are."

26. "This is gonna be a gas!"

27. "Are you here to help us?"

28. "Did I leave the oven on or is that just you, hot stuff?"