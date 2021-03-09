Despite the lack of new WandaVision episodes in the near future, the internet is far from done talking about the Disney+ show. Marvel fans are still posting fan theory TikToks and rewatching the entire series from the beginning. A lot of the love for the show can be directly linked to its lead, Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, who absolutely kills it. While MCU stans already loved Wanda before, watching her take center stage proved what a bada** superhero she can be. So, channel a bit of that tenacity by using Wanda quotes from WandaVision for confident selfies you want to post to the 'gram.

At the beginning of the series, Wanda and Vision are just trying to live a normal sitcom life. You can totally relate to that normality whenever you're hanging out at home and watching TV. However, just like the show, there's more to you than what meets the eye. That's why you need a WandaVision IG caption that perfectly sums up how you feel on the inside. Sure, your amazing #OOTD post is fine on its own, but pairing it with one of Wanda's quotes about being "kick-a**" will ensure you get every like you deserve.

You could even use a Wanda line like, "I have what I want" with a picture of you cuddling with your pet or SO on the couch. By pairing any of these 29 quotes from WandaVision with your snaps, you're making sure there is something else for your friends to marvel at.

1. "If I do, I know where to find you."

2. "Look, we've all been there, right? Letting our fear and anger get the best of us, intentionally expanding the borders of the false world we created... "

3. "Thanks for the lesson. But I don't need you to tell me who I am."

4. "No, seriously. I'm fine."

5. "If I see any funny business, I'm going to magic you into a pickled herring."

6. "So let me handle it."

7. "Kick-a**."

8. "You don't wanna know, I promise you."

9. "This is our home now. I want us to fit in."

10. "Well, if you don't know, I'm not going to tell you!"

11. "I don't know what I was so worried about. It wasn't so hard to fit in after all."

12. "This will be your only warning."

13. "Careful what you say to me"

14. "You don't bother me, I won't bother you."

15. "You move at the speed of sound and I can make a pen float through the air. Who needs to abbreviate?"

16. "You were saying?"

17. "Do you really think that I am controlling everything?"

18. "You know, a family is forever. We could never truly leave each other, even if we tried."

19. "Well, I think we handled that well."

20. "Don't worry, dear. I have everything under control."

21. "Well, life moves pretty fast out in the suburbs."

22. "I am Glamour and he's Illusion."

23. "Is it about the way I'm dressed?"

24. "I am doing my best to blend in."

25. "Or maybe I could just be myself? More or less?"

26. "It's probably just a case of the Mondays, am I right?"

27. "Well, I don't think it's very funny. Why won't you do what I want?"

28. "Is this yours?"

29. "I have what I want, and no one will ever take it from me again."