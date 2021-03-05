While MCU theories and Easter eggs have people constantly chattering about WandaVision online, a major reason why fans tune in week to week is the love story at the center of the Disney+ show. Wanda and Vision may be Marvel superheroes, but they're also an adorable duo that's the definition of #CoupleGoals. You may even want to use a few WandaVision quotes about love for your pics of you with your own SO.
After watching Season 1, Episode 8, titled "Previously On," it's clear the WandaVision writers know what they're talking about in the romance department. Vision's line about "love persevering" is one of the most heartbreaking and relatable quotes in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's so moving that you've probably seen it all over your feed in memes and Insta captions, but there are other WandaVision quotes about love that you can use as well for snaps of you and your partner.
For example, you could use Vision's line, "Aren't we a fine pair?" for an #OOTD post of you and your partner wearing some retro-inspired 'fits or coordinating costumes. You could even use Wanda's line, "Life moves fast out in the suburbs," for a throwback pic of you taking your partner home to visit your family, or going for a walk in your old neighborhood. There's a good mix of lovey-dovey quotes with some generic ones for those everyday moments together. It's up to you to decide which of these 29 sweet WandaVision quotes you want to use for your next Instagram caption.
1. "We are in uncharted waters." — Vision
2. "We are an unusual couple, you know?" — Wanda
3. "It's a sitcom." — Darcy
4. "Aren't we a fine pair?" — Vision
5. "We just don't know what to expect." — Wanda
6. "Hello, dear." — Agnes
7. "Welcome home." — Vision
8. "I want us to fit in." — Wanda
9. "We don't have an anniversary or a song." — Wanda
10. "Life moves fast out in the suburbs." — Wanda
11. "This is our home now." — Wanda
12. "Some things are forever." — Wanda
13. "And they lived happily ever after." — Vision
14. "I don't know how any of this started." — Wanda
15. "Because it can't all be sorrow, can it?" — Vision
16. "Yeah, I'm not sure what that's about." — Wanda
17. "I've never experienced loss because I've never had a loved one to lose." — Vision
18. "It's probably just a case of the Mondays, am I right?" — Wanda
19. "Then, let's fight for it." — Vision
20. "Is this really happening?" — Wanda
21. "But what is grief, if not love persevering?" — Vision
22. "Yes, my love." — Vision
23. "What are we looking at here?" — Jimmy
24. "Boy oh boy, I thought I had super speed. I can't keep up." — Vision
25. "I'm invested." — Darcy
26. "You have fun tonight, darling." — Vision
27. "You're testing me." — Pietro
28. "Well, I think we handled that well." — Wanda
29. "I have what I want, and no one will ever take it from me again." — Wanda