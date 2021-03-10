Tuning into WandaVision from week to week on Disney+ was a nice break from reality for some MCU fans, especially getting to see Vision (Paul Bettany) again after that moment in Avengers: Infinity War. The superhero synthezoid has always been a fan favorite with his charming wit and humor. It was with that cleverness that he delivered one the most iconic lines of the entire series about grief and love. That moment plus his philosophical discussions in the finale prove you can't go wrong with a few Vision quotes from WandaVision for any inspirational posts you plan to share on the 'gram.

A good caption can instantly elevate whatever pic you're thinking of posting, especially if it's something that inspires your followers. While a go-to quote like, "Felt cute, might delete later," works for just about any selfie you want to post, you want something unique. Instead of having to figure out a caption on your own, like Vision had to figure out what was going on in Westview by himself, you've got these 35 Vision quotes from WandaVision to help you out. Just pick a quote that speaks to whatever snap you're thinking of posting, and you're good to go. Like "love persevering," you can continue on your 'gram game without a care at all.

1. "Who knows what I might be next?"

2. "But what is grief, if not love persevering?"

3. "The people need help!"

4. "You don't get to make that choice for me."

5. "The truth is, we are in uncharted waters."

6. "Aren't we a fine pair?"

7. "Flourish!"

8. "I just wanted to see you. Clearly."

9. "You can't control me the way you do them!"

10. "And they lived happily ever after."

11. "And all we had to do was be ourselves."

12. "I have to believe that this, whatever this is, was subconscious at first and that you only recently became aware of it."

13. "And there you are."

14. "I'm incapable of forgetfulness. I remember everything. That's not an exaggeration. In fact, I'm incapable of exaggeration."

15. "Yes, my love. It's really happening."

16. "Then let's fight for it."

17. "Ah, we don't need that. We're already cutting-edge."

18. "Glad to know we're both on the same page."

19. "We're gonna knock their socks off, especially with you wearing this."

20. "Both are the true ship."

21. "Well. I think tonight's going swimmingly. Anyone for Parcheesi?"

22. "I assure you, my love, I see nothing amiss."

23. "Perhaps the rot is the memories. The wear and tear are the voyages."

24. "Excellent plan."

25. "Yes, I must say I'm rather proud of myself."

26. "But certainly, you are the true Vision, for you believe yourself to be."

27. "I'm a regular carbon-based employee made entirely of organic matter, much like yourself, Norm."

28. "I'm a regular eating machine."

29. "But upon meeting you, I have been disabused of that notion."

30. "Yes, I'm sorry, I'm a tad on edge. You see, it appears there's something special about today."

31. "You truly are a pioneer!"

32. "Oh, I don't think that was ever in question."

33. "Because it can't all be sorrow, can it?"

34. "Well, we could remedy that."

35. "I've never experienced loss because I have never had a loved one to lose."