27 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Quotes That Sum Up Your Love Life Perfectly
I'll be honest, I was late to the Kardashian party. Like, really late — I figured out who Blac Chyna was just last year. It wasn't that I thought I was above the Kardashians, but I had a full roster of celebrities to follow, and didn't feel I could really relate to or connect with the stunning, multi-millionaire siblings. Then I actually watched the show, and now I low-key want to get some "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" quotes tattooed across my chest.
Not to be hyperbolic, but these women are beautiful geniuses and I'm not entirely sure what I was doing with my life before I had their words of wisdom. From Kourtney's feisty reality checks to Khloé's reminders that we're all bad*ss in our own way, these ladies certainly don't hold back when it comes to dropping truth, wisdom, and a little (or a lot of) self love. And no matter what stage you're at in your dating and love life — whether you've found Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott-level chemistry with an S.O. or just got out of a toxic relationship with your very own version of Scott Disick — there's likely a Kardashian quote that perfectly summarizes your situation.
Here are 27 quotes pulled straight from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that will likely speak to your soul, regardless of your current relationship status.
If You're Pretty Sure Your Current Partner's ~The One~
1. "It's fun to have a partner who understands your life and lets you be you."
— Kim
2. "It's a level five... Out of six."
— Kourtney (on the seriousness of Khloé's relationship with Tristan)
3. "From the moment I... was there, I fell madly in love with him. And I thought, 'Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?'"
— Kim (on Kanye, of course)
4. "We just... connected."
— Khloé
If You Just Got Out Of A Rough Relationship
5. "Sometimes we lose our soulmates, and that's OK. Right now I have to do what's best for me."
— Khloé
6. "I'll cry at the end of the day. With not fresh makeup."
— Kim
7. "Your version of 90 is just unacceptable."
— Kourtney (in response to Kim saying, "I'll be there for you 90 percent of the time.")
8. "Cut. The. Cord."
— Khloé
9. "Some things are just unexpected."
— Kylie
10. "Call me when you want to be honest."
— Kourtney
11. "We've tried so many different things, and this is the last resort."
— Khloé
12. "Maybe my fairytale has a different ending. And that's OK."
— Kim
If You're Single (And Feeling Yourself)
13. "Just knowing you're a bad*ss b*tch is just what life is about."
— Khloé
14. "Live a little."
— Kendall
15. "Yeah, I've always been the queen."
— Kourtney
16. "I love myself."
— Kris
17. "I like dropping hints that I'm single. Like... I'm single."
— Kim
18. "You have your whole life to be old, but you only have a few years to be young."
— Khloé
If You're So. Over. Dating.
19. "I don't love any boys."
— North
20. "I would seriously stab myself... No one is staying at my house."
— Kylie
Or If You're Just Over Everyone's Advice About Your Dating Life
21. "Thank you for your lovely advice, but I'm not going to take it."
— Kim
22. "Confidence is not always easy."
— Kendall
23. "I'm really hungry, but I'm not in the mood."
— Kourtney
And, Last But Not Least, If Your Dating Life Is The Epitome Of "It's Complicated"
23. "I'm a mess."
— Kris
24. “I still feel insecure all the time. I feel like it’s just a part of being a human being… I just learned normal is very boring.”
— Kylie
25. "If I was a man, I would want to know what it's like to have sex with myself. I would just want to know what it would feel like hitting it from the back."
— Kim
26. "I'm not exactly what you'd call 'normal.'"
— Kendall
27. "The perfect date for me would be staying at home, making a big picnic in bed, eating Wotsits and cookies while watching cable TV."
— Kim
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!