27 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Quotes That Sum Up Your Love Life Perfectly

I'll be honest, I was late to the Kardashian party. Like, really late — I figured out who Blac Chyna was just last year. It wasn't that I thought I was above the Kardashians, but I had a full roster of celebrities to follow, and didn't feel I could really relate to or connect with the stunning, multi-millionaire siblings. Then I actually watched the show, and now I low-key want to get some "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" quotes tattooed across my chest.

Not to be hyperbolic, but these women are beautiful geniuses and I'm not entirely sure what I was doing with my life before I had their words of wisdom. From Kourtney's feisty reality checks to Khloé's reminders that we're all bad*ss in our own way, these ladies certainly don't hold back when it comes to dropping truth, wisdom, and a little (or a lot of) self love. And no matter what stage you're at in your dating and love life — whether you've found Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott-level chemistry with an S.O. or just got out of a toxic relationship with your very own version of Scott Disick — there's likely a Kardashian quote that perfectly summarizes your situation.

Here are 27 quotes pulled straight from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that will likely speak to your soul, regardless of your current relationship status.

If You're Pretty Sure Your Current Partner's ~The One~ Giphy 1. "It's fun to have a partner who understands your life and lets you be you." — Kim 2. "It's a level five... Out of six." — Kourtney (on the seriousness of Khloé's relationship with Tristan) 3. "From the moment I... was there, I fell madly in love with him. And I thought, 'Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?'" — Kim (on Kanye, of course) 4. "We just... connected." — Khloé

If You Just Got Out Of A Rough Relationship Giphy 5. "Sometimes we lose our soulmates, and that's OK. Right now I have to do what's best for me." — Khloé 6. "I'll cry at the end of the day. With not fresh makeup." — Kim 7. "Your version of 90 is just unacceptable." — Kourtney (in response to Kim saying, "I'll be there for you 90 percent of the time.") 8. "Cut. The. Cord." — Khloé 9. "Some things are just unexpected." — Kylie 10. "Call me when you want to be honest." — Kourtney 11. "We've tried so many different things, and this is the last resort." — Khloé 12. "Maybe my fairytale has a different ending. And that's OK." — Kim

If You're Single (And Feeling Yourself) Giphy 13. "Just knowing you're a bad*ss b*tch is just what life is about." — Khloé 14. "Live a little." — Kendall 15. "Yeah, I've always been the queen." — Kourtney 16. "I love myself." — Kris 17. "I like dropping hints that I'm single. Like... I'm single." — Kim 18. "You have your whole life to be old, but you only have a few years to be young." — Khloé

If You're So. Over. Dating. Giphy 19. "I don't love any boys." — North 20. "I would seriously stab myself... No one is staying at my house." — Kylie

Or If You're Just Over Everyone's Advice About Your Dating Life Giphy 21. "Thank you for your lovely advice, but I'm not going to take it." — Kim 22. "Confidence is not always easy." — Kendall 23. "I'm really hungry, but I'm not in the mood." — Kourtney