27 Instagram Captions For Hair Blowout Pics & Loving Your Selfie On Social Media

Even though you're a girl boss who's juggling a billion things in her everyday routine, it's important to make self-love a priority. When you go grocery shopping on Saturday afternoons, pick up a bouquet of fresh flowers to put in your apartment. If you're feeling a little stressed about the work week ahead, take a deep breath. Pour yourself a cup of coffee and enjoy it, and then put on your favorite outfit to conquer the day. You could also go to the salon, and get your 'do done by a professional. You could post a #fire picture with one of these Instagram captions for hair blowout pics. It's the perfect recipe for loving yourself, and your selfie, on social media.

Now, be honest with me: It's kind of an unspoken thing that when you do something to your hair, you have to show it off to your friends and social media followers. Right? You might fill your camera roll up with a bunch of selfies, taken at different angles and in different lighting scenarios. (Most of the time these shots come from your car in the salon's parking lot, because your blowout is still fresh and serving its first looks.) You may also edit your favorites with one of the editing apps that you downloaded, or throw on a preset that makes the reds really pop. Done and done!

Well, not quite. You're still missing a caption and aren't sure what to write. It's not like you changed the length of your hair; you simply when to get it styled — to make it look healthy, voluminous, and as beautiful as ever before. That's why you need one of these 27 captions, specifically for hair blowout pics.

1. "Good hair doesn't stay home on a Friday."

2. "I'm a queen crowned in my curls."

3. "It's OK to be a little obsessed with your hair."

4. "Life is short. Make every blowout count."

5. "Sorry, I can't hear you over the volume of my hair."

6. "Blown-out hair, don't care."

7. "I didn't want to go out, but my blowout looked too good."

8. "Don't ever waste a good hair day."

9. "Who runs the world? Curls."

10. "My mood depends on how good my hair looks."

11. "Good hair speaks louder than words."

12. "Let your hair do all the talking."

13. "Blessed with another blowout."

14. "I'll always be hair for you."

15. "Feelin' beautiful with my new blowout."

16. "Until further notice, assume every hair flip is fabulous."

17. "You're never fully dressed without a smile and a blowout."

18. "So many of my smiles begin with a blowout."

19. "Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy a blowout."

20. "This blowout will never go out of style."

21. "Go get a blowout, babe."

22. "This season, my hair is in bloom."

23. "Rain, rain, go away. I just got my hair blown out today."

24. "Blame it on the blowout."

25. "Be your own kind of beautiful."

26. "Self-love is the best kind of love."

27. "Love your selfies."

Now, loving yourself doesn't always have to come in the form of pampering. Sure, getting facials and pedicures can be really nice. (Put me down for a bubble bath and a good book, OK?) But, sometimes grabbing breakfast with your best friends or enjoying your "me" time is a quality way to recharge your soul.

It reminds you that there are so many things to appreciate in life, beyond just what's on your phone screen or immediately on your mind. Do yourself a favor and love yourself in those ways, too — and then post that beautiful selfie to social media and show off your new blowout!