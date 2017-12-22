26 New Year's Puns For Instagram That You & Your Followers Can Cheers To

Amongst all the glitz and glam that comes with New Year's, there are some key themes. One of the bigger ones is partying with friends, another is toasting champagne when the clock strikes midnight, and last but not least, setting resolutions for the new year. Whether you’re going out or staying in to celebrate, you’ll want to document all of it — and what better way to share your plans with your friends than by using New Year's puns for Instagram captions?

Puns are always a good idea to use with basically any picture. Even though they can be a little cheesy, you best bet they’ll put a smile in your followers’ faces when they read your caption. So whether you are posting a cute mirror selfie of your sparkly outfit, a sweet picture of your pooch wearing a New Year’s crown, a candid dancing moment, or an artsy pic of your apartment that’s totally party-ready, your IG post will show off your personality and rake in all the likes.

Start the new year off right with a great picture and funny caption. This list of 26 puns will do the trick and pull everything together. And if you can't decide on just one picture to post, thank the lawd for the gallery feature. Happy New Year and getting your ‘Gram on.

miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images

1. "A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other."

2. "My New Year's resolution is to be more optimistic by keeping my cup half full.”

3. "My New Years resolution is 1080p."

4. "My New Year's resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year's resolutions."

5. "Wanted my dress to sparkle like it’s New Year’s Eve."

6. "My resolution was to read more, so I put the subtitles on my TV."

7. "Gettin' ready for all those 'I haven't showered since last year' jokes."

8. "New Year? I just got used to this last one!"

9. "What do you call always having a date for New Year's Eve? Social security."

10. "Only gouda times at this family gathering.”

11. "What is corn's favorite holiday? New Ear's Day!"

12. "This slice stole a pizza my heart at midnight.”

13. "Keeping things bubbly.”

14. “Time to wine down.”

15. "[Insert past year], you’re toast.”

16. “My NYE date stole a pizza my heart.”

17. "Sips about to go down."

18. “Pawty like it’s [insert new year].”

19. “Let’s get this pawty started.”

20. “Not wine-ing about this view.”

21. “I’ll toast to that.”

22. "New Year's wishes, midnight kisses."

23. "Where there's wine, there's a way."

24. "Sip me baby one more time."

25. "I'd rather be someone's shot of whiskey than someone's cup of tea."

26. "New year, same 'ole me."