On the one hand, spring has never been my favorite season. I've always been someone who loves the long days and constant sunshine in the summertime, or the crisp air and afternoons spent apple picking in autumn. I've even been known to choose winter, with its mounds of snow, over the season of blooming and new beginnings. I think it's because I've never really noticed the possibilities of this time of the year — the music festivals, photo shoots, and good vibes that could be. On the other hand, you know that you need Instagram captions for flowers in your hair, because you'll be posting so many pictures with your best buds. (Toss me a daisy and I'll give you a like, OK?)

It's inevitable, considering what plans you already have in the books. One weekend, you'll check out the botanical gardens in your city. You'll roam around the quaint paths, lined with rose bushes and succulents, and take pictures of them all. Afterwards, you'll head to the farmers market and pick a few stems for your apartment or to place behind your ear.

Then, the following Saturday and Sunday, you may fly across the country to see artists like Billie Eilish, Childish Gambino, and The 1975 perform at Coachella. That event always requires a chic outfit, with accessories like boho bangles and flower crowns. You plan on posing for a few Polaroids in front of the Ferris wheel, throwing your peace signs into the sky.

In between, you'll plant a bunch of new sprouts in your garden or hang flowers upside down in your bedroom and have a photo shoot there. (You've seen your favorite influencers create those kind of scenes on Instagram, and want similar #content for your feed.) But, you know that between being in front of the lens and applying filters to your pictures, you just won't have time to figure out some captions for the flowers in your hair.

Lucky for you, I gathered a whole bouquet of them. So, get your friends ready and send a text in the group chat that says spring has sprung!

1. "She is a wildflower."

2. "Grow your good vibes."

3. "When in doubt, add flowers to your hair."

4. "Always be blooming."

5. "Stop and smell the roses."

6. "Please bring me peonies."

7. "The world is rootin' for ya."

8. "I'd like you to meet my plant friends."

9. "Turn up the sunshine and flowers, please."

10. "Flower buds and Ferris wheels."

11. "Flowers are my favorite accessory."

12. "In an endless garden of flowers, I will always pick you." — A.J. Lawless

13. "Isn't that just dandelion?"

14. "This season is brought to you by flowers."

15. "Someone told me there's a girl out there with love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going to California"

16. "Another girl in a flower crown. Oh, well!"

17. "I'll be blooming right here."

18. "The Earth laughs in flowers." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

19. "This season is magical because of the way it blooms."

20. "The world blooms when music plays."

21. "A flower blossoms for its own joy." — Oscar Wilde

22. "You belong among the wildflowers." — Tom Petty, "Wildflowers"

23. "Festival days with my best buds."

24. "I want to live in a flower field or music festival, forever."

25. "Then we grew a little, and romanticized the time I saw flowers in your hair." — The Lumineers, "Flowers in Your Hair"

26. "And if the flowers are blooming, you put them in your hair."

Don't wait to start posting spring-inspired content and flowers on your feed, and get your friends together this weekend for a fun photo shoot. Find some buds at the grocery store or a bunch of baby's breath at a local flower shop, and pull out your camera. I promise I'll give you a like and change my mind about spring, too.