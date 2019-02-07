26 Funny Cupid Captions For Valentine's Day, Because You're Feeling A Little Lovestruck

When Valentine's Day comes around, it's natural to feel a little lovestruck. The stores are pulling out their cuddly bears and pretty boxes of chocolates, and the romantic restaurants in your city are coming up with themed menus. You walk by stands that are selling fresh roses, and can't help but want a few for yourself — to put in a prime spot in your apartment. And this year, whether you're in a relationship or not, you feel like posting on social media. You want to find some funny Cupid captions to show the world that you're celebrating in your own way. Can I lend you a helping hand? *Reaches for one of those truffles and excitedly nods.*

First things first: Let's talk about what picture you're going to post. The options are truly endless, and the only requirement is that you sport a bright red, pop of purple, or pastel shade of pink. (Of course, social media is whatever you make of it. So, those colors not making appearance really isn't a huge deal.)

You may find that it's also necessary to have the best editing apps downloaded onto your phone, so that you can add cute filters with hearts or warm presets before hitting "post." Clearing some space on your camera roll is a good idea, too. This is a full-on photo shoot in the making, people!

Now, if a significant other is going to be in the picture, here are some simple and sweet ideas: You could share a kiss for the lens or take a close-up of your hands intertwined. You could capture your romantic dinner, perfectly plated for your followers to see, or the roses you bought for your bae. If a significant other isn't going to be in the picture, then you can pose with a bunch of heart-shaped balloons or your loving pup. Even a #fire selfie would be a good fit for your Valentine's Day feed.

The only thing you're missing now is a bunch of captions, totally inspired by Cupid, to complete your post's look. After all, it's the season to be lovestruck, and who knows more about being hit by love than Cupid and all of his arrows? (Spoiler alert: Nobody. Not even the characters from your favorite rom-coms.) Lucky for you, I've gathered and created 26 captions that will surely tug on your heartstrings. I'll just take another truffle as a "thank you."

1. "You're cuter than Cupid."

2. "Keep calm and get your Cupid on."

3. "Dear Cupid. Next time hit us both with a little love."

4. "I'm with Cupid on this one."

5. "All you need is love and to be struck by one of Cupid's arrows."

6. "Not today, Cupid."

7. "Cuddling up and waiting for Cupid."

8. "Until further notice, assume that Cupid is my Valentine."

9. "Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete without Cupid."

10. "You got more game than Cupid and his arrows."

11. "Cupid is my spirit animal."

12. "I doughnut know what I'd do without you or Cupid by my side."

13. "I talked to Cupid, and he said we're meant to be."

14. "Sending you Cupid and a heart, for whenever we're far apart."

15. "I've been struck by your love and Cupid's bow and arrow."

16. "Cupid only had one arrow, and I'm glad he used it on you."

17. "I've been believing in soulmates and being struck by Cupid's bow since birth."

18. "Will you accept this rose and being struck by Cupid's bow?"

19. "Let's be lovestruck together."

20. "Chocolate cupcakes and Cupid's arrows."

21. "Thanks, Cupid."

22. "Find your wings. Be your own Cupid."

23. "We're all winging it. That's what Cupid's doing, too."

24. "Borrowing Cupid's wings for the weekend."

25. "Love and Cupid's arrows are in the air."

26. "I travel on Cupid's wings and fall in love with the world."

Even if you're not totally lovestruck with the holiday, there's bound to be at least one caption in that mix that strikes your fancy. It speaks to your excitement over the discounted candy, or the bubble baths and candles you may treat yourself to on Feb. 14. It speaks to the waffles you'll eat with your best friends, in spirit of Galentine's Day, and the wintertime adventures that are still in store. So, either way, I'll be seeing you on social media very soon — I'm sure. And that's a very lovely thing.