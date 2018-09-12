Has anyone seen my cotton tail? Yes, it's basically that time of the year, whether you're ready for it or not. Everyone's beginning to pull out their Halloween costumes, or scroll through Pinterest for some fresh ideas. Your bestie is going as one of her favorite sitcom characters, and your roommate wants to be a baseball player for the third year in a row. You've given your outfit some solid consideration, too. A bunny may seem predictable, but it's also tried and true. Now, you're in serious need of captions for bunny costume, because you're hopping into the spookiest season of the year.

It may seem like it's a little soon to be pulling out your pair of ears, along with some decorations for Halloween. Summer feels like it was yesterday, and you haven't swapped out all of your sundresses for sweaters quite yet. You walk through the stores, and are shocked to see bags of candy and pumpkins already out on the floor. There are aisles and aisles of chocolate treats and pretzels, and you want to buy them all. You tell yourself it's "too soon," and then decide to come back for the peanut butter cups and local apple cider donuts tomorrow.

Soon enough, the ghosts and goblins will be coming out, too. You'll be hanging orange and purple lights around your room, and watching Hocus Pocus on the weekends. The weather will get colder, and you'll head to the apple orchard with your best friends. Now, you don't feel as ridiculous for prepping your costume so far in advance. There might be another bunny in the party crowd — it's sort of inevitable. But, grab one of these 26 captions for your festive post on Instagram, and you'll be one-of-a-kind.

1. "Everybody needs some-bunny sometimes." — Unknown

2. "Keep calm and hop on." — Unknown

3. "Hopping my way into Halloween." — Unknown

4. "If you ever need to talk, I'm all ears." — Unknown

5. "Never met some-bunny I didn't like." — Unknown

6. "Falling down the rabbit hole and straight into wonderland." — Unknown

7. "Silly rabbit, candy isn't just for kids." — Unknown

8. "Pretty sure I have more energy than the Energizer bunny." — Unknown

9. "I'm late, I'm late, for a very important date." — Alice in Wonderland

10. "Hopping and shopping are my favorite things to do." — Unknown

11. "It's the most boo-tiful time of the year to be a bunny." — Unknown

12. "Bunnies aren't spooky, but let's pretend they could be." — Unknown

13. "As sweet as a bowl of candy, just with a cotton tail." — Unknown

14. "Eat, drink, and be a bunny." — Unknown

15. "Being a bunny was a spook-tacular idea." — Unknown

16. "I'm up to my ears in candy and all things Halloween." — Unknown

17. "Until further notice, carrots are better than candy." — Unknown

18. "There's another bunny here? I don't carrot at all." — Unknown

19. "Pumpkins, candles, and cotton tails." — Unknown

20. "Traded my oversized sweaters for a cotton tail." — Unknown

21. "When in doubt, hop it out." — Unknown

22. "Have yourself a very hoppy Halloween." — Unknown

23. "Take time to make your soul hoppy." — Unknown

24. "This is our hoppy place." — Unknown

25. "Best friends who hop together, stay together." — Unknown

26. "Hoppy-ness that's homemade." — Unknown

Update: The cotton tail has been found. Now, it's time to go out on the town, or even host a cute Halloween party right at home. Your besties could bring a bunch of snacks and Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and you'd have a scary movie marathon. What's better than a bunch of witches just creepin' it real? Personally, the answer seems pretty clear.

If you find yourself hopping into a party or two, though, you can feel confident and cool in your bunny outfit. With one of these captions, you're bound to win the best costume and post on social media. Thank me later with a candy apple, OK?