5 DIY Only Murders In The Building Halloween Costumes

Hulu’s known to produce some pretty great comedies. From Pen15 to Ramy to Reservation Dogs, the streaming service has a solid lineup of shows that’ll leave you laughing out loud. But undoubtedly, their biggest current comedy hit is the recently released series Only Murders in the Building. The show broke records and nabbed the title of Hulu’s most-watched premiere day for a comedy, proving viewers are obsessed with the series. So, gather your friends and rock these five DIY Only Murders in the Building Halloween costumes this year.

When word first got out about the comedy, the casting seemed a bit odd. What was Selena Gomez doing befriending much older men in a series about murder? Well, the trio turned out to be the perfect pairing, especially since the chemistry between Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short is undeniable. The show follows its three main characters — who happen to be obsessed with true-crime podcasts — as they attempt to solve a recent murder that took place in their building and eventually launch a podcast of their own about the crime. Only Murders in the Building has been praised for managing to be an incredibly funny comedy and a suspenseful mystery all in one.

If you’re one of the many “Arconiacs” obsessed with Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, here are five different costumes you can dress up as this Halloween.

Mabel Halloween Costume

Mabel has a ton of cute outfits throughout Only Murders in the Building, thanks to Selena Gomez’s ability to rock literally whatever she wears. But her most iconic outfit is hands down her yellow ensemble from Episode 1 when viewers are first introduced to her character.

Tie-Dye Guy Halloween Costume

While Tie-Dye Guy, aka Oscar, is one of the first of many mysteries in Only Murders in the Building, he quickly becomes a trusted ally for the trio. His signature look is effortless and cool, perfect for a quick Halloween costume.

Brazos Halloween Costume

Steve Martin’s character Charles isn’t the most interesting guy, but the smooth-talking detective he played on TV years ago — Brazos — sure is. In the series, Charles is constantly recognized by former fans, and it’s clear he misses the thrill he got from being Brazos — that is until his own life gets just as exciting.

Oliver Halloween Costume

Oliver, the theater director turned podcast creator, is ridiculous and extra in the best way possible. If you want to make this costume as authentic as possible, make sure to include his signature boom pole microphone, you know, for ensuring you capture the best sound quality for the podcast at all times — even while running away from a murderer.

Sting Halloween Costume

Only Murders in the Building is filled with interesting side characters, but perhaps the most notable is Sting, who plays himself on the show. As the most famous resident of the building, it’s quite shocking when Mabel, Charles, and Oliver suspect him as the murderer, though that theory is ultimately just one of the trio’s (many) false leads.

Only Murders in the Building is streaming on Hulu.