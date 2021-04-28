There's no better way to make your boo's day than by hyping up their IG posts. And while everyone appreciates a double tap, your SO will likely appreciate a little extra lovin' from their main squeeze. The best supportive comments to leave on your partner's Instagram will have them feeling 💯 (and won't leave all their followers feeling grossed out). You can't go wrong with a simple emoji, but if you're looking for something more creative, then I've got a few cute IG comment suggestions your SO is sure to adore.

Maybe you're looking to leave your partner a few fun and flirty IG comments to brighten their day. Perhaps sincerity is more your style. Whether you're feeling silly or sweet, you can't go wrong when you slide into your partner's comments section with these cute AF compliments.

1. Hiii @FordModels, you should probs book this cutie ASAP.

2. You're doing amazing, sweetie.

3. Whatever it is you're selling, I'm buying.

4. So... are you an influencer yet or what?

5. I might unlike this pic just so I can like it again.

6. Thanks for the new lock screen background.

7. I'd definitely (double) tap that.

8. OK, we get it, you're good-looking. Stop making us all jealous.

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

9. Your body is a wonderland.

10. Holy smoke show! 🔥

11. It should be criminal to look this good without a filter.

12. You wake up, flawless. Post up, flawless.

13. This is why people can't believe I convinced you to date me.

14. I'm in love with the shape of you.

15. Um, can I get a wallet-sized copy of this pic?

16. Whoever gets to wake up next to that face is lucky AF. Oh wait, that's me.

17. Someone was definitely ready for their close-up.

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

18. God must have spent a little more time on you.

19. The camera loves you, darling (and so do I).

20. ⚠️Thirst trap alert⚠️

21. You have something on your butt. It's my eyes.

22. Hey, babe, I think you dropped this: 👑

23. I can always count on your to bring beauty to my timeline.

24. Sheeeeesh. You gotta warn people before you post something this hot.

25. Still can't believe I get to call you mine.

Now go show your boo's latest post some love — they deserve it.