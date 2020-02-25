Whether you and your partner have just started dating officially, or you've been together a while now, you likely have a social media "routine." This routine might be hyping each other up whenever you post selfies on the 'Gram by dropping a fire emoji in the comments, or leaving quotes from The Office that'll surely score a smile and laugh. And now you can spice it up even more with a few of these funny comments to leave on your partner's Instagram.

It can be difficult to think up new and exciting #content to leave on your partner's Instagram feed all the time, so sometimes you have to call in your reinforcements. In the past, your besties might have served as great backups when you've needed a clever or flirty line, or a reference to a sitcom you haven't watched but know your SO loves. The Internet itself has also given you great ideas — inspiring you with all kinds of memes or well-known trends from TikTok videos and tutorials.

Those trends will always rack in the likes on your partner's post and your comment, and give the world a solid reason to laugh. From the other side of the screen, your SO might even think, "Wow, that one was good," after cracking the smile you love so much. Here are 36 hilarious and witty comments to leave on your partner's Instagram, no matter what kind of post it may be.

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

1. "Love you more than French fries."

2. "First comment!"

3. "Let's order pizza tonight."

4. "Oh, that's a #look."

5. "Hey, you're cute. Can I have your number?"

6. "Whatever sprinkles your donuts, babe."

7. "Use promo code 'KISSES' to get one from me."

8. "Is that Ryan Reynolds?"

9. "I like it when you smile. It's cute."

10. "Such a snack."

11. "Making this picture my phone background now."

12. "Snack alert."

13. "In pizza we crust."

14. "Sending this selfie to NASA, because you're a star."

15. "Where ya lookin'? I'm the view."

16. "Peculiar flex, but OK."

17. "Casually making my heart melt like a popsicle."

18. "You give me the same feeling as seeing my food at a restaurant."

19. "My hobbies include crushing on you."

20. "Probably going to steal that sweatshirt later."

21. "I licked it, so it's mine."

22. "Roses are red, I rate this post 10/10."

23. "Nacho average human being."

24. "I'd take you to the movies, but they don't let snacks inside."

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

25. "Now accepting the Best Photographer Ever award."

26. "Sugar, how you get so fly?" —Baby Bash, "Suga Suga"

27. "Talents: Taking pictures of my love."

28. "Is your name WiFi? Because I'm seeing a connection here."

29. "Fancy meeting you here."

30. "You look like I need some snuggles."

31. "Who's the funny one in our relationship? Be honest."

32. "In case you didn't know, I'm super in love with you."

33. "Are you a keyboard? Because you're my type."

34. "Hello, 911. I need to report a #fire selfie."

35. "I'm glad you're just as weird as I am."

36. "You're the sole reason for my LOLs."