38 The Office Quotes That Make Perfect Captions For You And Your Work Crew

Per my last email, that’s what she said.

By Marisa Casciano
Next to coffee, the only thing that gets you through the work week is your coworkers. Like the characters from The Office, you turn to them for entertainment during boring meetings, and for encouragement when you’re making big moves. And like the world’s second best boss (Michael Scott takes the mug for the No. 1 spot), they’re always there for you when it’s time to plan an office party, you’re crushing on the engaged receptionist, or you need someone to laugh at your latest prank. It’s about time that you gave them a shoutout on Instagram with a hilarious The Office quote.

You may have a coworker who closely resembles Dwight, and can be a little much with fire drills and Battlestar Galactica theories. Someone on your team may have cats like Angela, too, who always chime into virtual meetings. Would you really want it any other way, though? Even if you’re not working at your dream job, these people keep life interesting and are there for you when it matters most — like when you start a rival paper company or are featured in an art show.

At the end of a long day, or whenever you grab a drink at the water cooler, they make you laugh like your favorite sitcom crew. Not to mention, they get the job done, even if it's in the name of procrastinating. *Enter, Jim Halpert.* Give them a shoutout the Dunder Mifflin way on social media, by posting a pic with your work pals and one of these captions inspired by The Office quotes. In the picture, you can pose with soft pretzels and act like it’s Pretzel Day, wear your favorite mustard-colored shirts, or smile like you just left the coveted Dundie Awards.

  1. "Per my last email, that’s what she said."
  2. "I am running away from my responsibilities. And it feels good." — Michael Scott
  3. "You and I are soup snakes." — Michael Scott
  4. "Our day at work was perfektenschlag."
  5. "Um, that wasn’t much of an introduction." — Michael Scott
  6. "How the turn tables..." — Michael Scott
  7. "Working 9 to 5:01, because we owe Dwight an extra minute."
  8. "Well, I like Pretzel Day." — Stanley Hudson
  9. "Sometimes I'll start a sentence and I don't even know where it's going. I just hope I find it along the way." — Michael Scott
  10. "I think that pretty much sums it up." — Michael Scott
  11. "I have very little patience for stupidity." — Kevin Malone
  12. "Do you remember Scott’s Tots? This is where they are now."
  13. "I didn't say it, I declared it." — Michael Scott
  14. "Make friends first, right?"
  15. "Call me as ASAP as possible." — Michael Scott
  16. "It's casual day." — Meredith Palmer
  17. "Mo' money. Mo' problems." — Michael Scott
  18. "I don't even consider myself a part of society." — Michael Scott
  19. "Do not care." — Stanley Hudson
  20. "You guys, I'm like really smart now. You don't even know." — Kelly Kapoor
  21. "I should probably get back to work." — Pam Beesly
  22. "I don't care what they say about me. I just want to eat." — Pam Beesly
  23. "We’re paper people."
  24. "Rule #1: No listening to ‘50 Shades of Grey.’”
  25. "I'm boring myself just talking about this." — Jim Halpert
  26. "Whoa! That person has really gotten him or herself into quite a predicament." — Darryl Philbin
  27. "Are we filming a documentary? Be honest."
  28. "He put my stuff in Jell-O again." — Dwight Schrute
  29. "I just want to lie on the beach and eat hot dogs. That's all I've ever wanted." — Kevin Malone
  30. "Powerpoint, powerpoint, powerpoint." — Michael Scott
  31. "Nope. Don't like that." — Michael Scott
  32. "Sorry I annoyed you with my friendship." — Andy Bernard
  33. "Why are you the way that you are?" — Michael Scott
  34. "You just earned yourself a Dundie Award."
  35. "If we go out to lunch, I’m ordering gabagool."
  36. "Dunder Mifflin. This is Pam." — Pam Beesly
  37. "I’ve got dibs on the Snoopy mug!"
  38. "Actually, it’s Monday."

