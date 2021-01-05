It seems everyone's chatting about Bridgerton. The scandals of the Ton are told through the mysterious Lady Whistledown who everyone's very curious about. Each episode is narrated by her, which means you can also use Lady Whistledown Bridgerton quotes for Instagram captions as well. Her sassy remarks make the perfect commentary to go along with whatever pic you want to post.

It'll be like Lady Whistledown is talking about you, which in the show can cause a lot of mystique. Lucky for you, you get to choose which Lady Whistledown quote you want to use. Use it to your advantage like Daphne and Simon did to get everyone talking. A bold quote can boost your next selfie and give it that extra bit of confidence. You could also use a funny line to make your friends LOL.

There are also sweet quotes that work perfectly with a couple's pic of you and your partner. You might even top Daphne and Simon as the cutest pair Lady Whistledown has ever seen. When the time comes to post your next pic, just use any of these 30 Bridgerton Lady Whistledown quotes to caption it and let the gossip commence.

Netflix

1. "All is fair in love and war."

2. "Last night's soirée."

3. "Marrying above one's station is an art form indeed."

4. "You missed the most remarkable coup of the season."

5. "Duchess to possible princess is an achievement that even this jaded author must applaud."

6. "The diamond of the season has made her match."

7. "How the young miss secured her newfound suitor is yet to be determined."

8. "The social season is upon us."

9. "If anyone shall reveal the circumstances of this match, it is I."

10. "An expert in the art of the swoon."

11. "Dear reader, if there is a scandal, I shall uncover it."

12. "Desperate times may call for desperate measures."

Netflix

13. "My name is Lady Whistledown."

14. "You do not know me, and rest assured, you never shall."

15. "I certainly know you."

16. "An even rarer jewel."

17. "It seems our diamond requires a closer inspection."

18. "This author finds herself compelled to share the most curious of news."

19. "Yours truly, Lady Whistledown."

20. "We all must know what the queen despises more than anything."

21. "The heart, the most curious of instruments."

22. "Emerging Phoenix-like from the ashes."

23. "An appreciation of the arts."

24. "The illustrious debutante."

25. "This treasure is set to join the likes of the queen's ever so cherished crown jewels themselves."