These 'Bridgerton' Season 1 Memes Belong In Lady Whistledown's Papers

Like many of Netflix's biggest shows, Bridgerton is a show built for social media. From the "name that tune" transposed pop songs to the hilarious quotes during the episodes, this show is pure Twitter fodder. And fans have been obliging, with tons of memes ranging from the not-exactly-traditional costumes to the finer and funnier plot points. These Bridgerton Season 1 memes are just examples of how obsessed fans are with the new series.

Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 1 follow. It helps that Bridgerton arrived on Netflix with a pre-built-in fanbase of romance novel enthusiasts. The show is based on the novels series of the same name by Julia Quinn, and though there are plenty of changes added to the Netflix series, the main plot follows her first book, The Duke & I.

That meant Twitter was already filled with Romancelandia fans who knew how thirsty they'd be for the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. (Not to mention Anthony, Daphne, Benedict, Marina, Colin, and so on.) Moreover, their enthusiasm brought along thousands of new fans who wanted to see what the fuss was about.

For most new fans, the Gossip Girl overtones of the series, especially the Lady Whistledown mystery, had them hooked. The comparisons came thick and fast.

But if viewers tuned in for the Gossip Girl, they stayed for the Duke of Hastings. Many of those who started watching liked what they saw immediately, especially when it came to Simon.

Of course, Simon wasn't the only character on Bridgerton getting all the attention. The Bridgerton brothers also got lots of love, even when fans couldn't tell them apart.

But even though the show had its share of deeply thirsty memes, that wasn't all there was to love. Eloise especially gained a massive fanbase. With her perfect combination of loud feminist opinions mixed with complete and utter innocence about men, it felt at times like she was the show's real protagonist.

But whoever your favorite character is, everyone agrees on one thing: More please!

Here's hoping Netflix confirms a Bridgerton Season 2 soon.