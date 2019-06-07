I have to be honest, I didn't know I was a JoBros fan. I missed the hype train when it first came around back in the day when Nick was still a little baby boy and Game of Thrones had yet to change my and Joe's life forever. However, I'm both feet in now that the gang is back together with their comeback album Happiness Begins. Nick, Joe, and Kevin are all grown up and social media has evolved to something magnificent in the time they've been gone. That's why I put together these Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Instagram captions together — so we can all celebrate their triumphant return by shouting them out on social media and by using witty hashtags.

Here's what's so delightful about this album: There are so many quotable moments. I mean, come on, the lyrics, "Now that it's over, how complicated was last year?" could be a stellar caption on, like, any #TBT photo from 2018, right? The boys are endlessly entertaining and their music is usually innately positive, which makes them the perfect group to pull from when posting on social media. If you have a smoking hot selfie and don't know what to caption it, the boys can offer you, "I'm feeling so cool. Top to the bottom, just cool," and that makes them, well, cool.

The Jonas Brothers have been on one hell of a PR campaign, rolling through their performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, running around the New York City streets with Billy Eichner, and eating a variety of gag-inducing delicacies on James Corden's Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts segment. If you've been living under a rock, Happiness Begins finally dropped on June 7 and they've more than earned a listen.

Oldest brother Kevin posted a thoughtful note back in April encouraging fans to be patient just a little bit longer, and boy did it pay off. He wrote:

#HappinessBegins June 7th. After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.

Their music is the perfect addition to any summer BBQ playlist, any road trip, and any Instagram story. Naturally, their lyrics are also the perfect addition to your own carefully curated feed and I can't recommend these Happiness Begins Instagram captions enough. Go wild:

FROM "SUCKER":

1. You're the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

FROM "COOL":

2. Woke up feelin' like a new James Dean

3. Is it me or am I just havin' a good year?

4. Now that we've made it, how complicated was last year?

FROM "ONLY HUMAN":

5. Let's find a place where happiness begins

FROM "I BELIEVE":

6. Nothing matters any longer, now I got you here with me

7. When you hold me, it's like Heaven coming down

FROM "LOVE HER":

8. Drive me crazy, make me mental

9. Gotta learn to let the small things go

FROM "HAPPY WHEN I'M SAD":

10. See me in the mirror, nothin' ever changes

11. Never see the sunset, only in my head

12. They think I'm happy when I'm sad

FROM "TRUST":

13. I don't trust myself when I'm around you

14. Take me back to when you were my only

15. I know that I'm better off without you, but I know that I could never live without you

FROM "STRANGERS":

16. I just saw the lightning strike / Knew it right then when I looked in your eyes

17. It’s no surprise we ain't strangers

18. Time stands still and it's only us

FROM "HESITATE":

19. I thank the oceans for giving me you

20. Cross my heart, and you can keep, keep, keep mine

21. If I could only read your mind, then I could map out all the ways to make it right

FROM "ROLLERCOASTER":

22. Happiness begins

23. Those days that are the worst, they seem to glow now

24. Now everything has changed, we found better days

FROM "COMEBACK":

25. Come back to me, baby, I'll come back to you

There you have it! Whether you're feeling "Cool" or "Happy When I'm Sad," you have an Instagram caption for every mood. You're welcome.

You can stream Happiness Begins on Spotify below: