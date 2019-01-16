25 Instagram Captions For Your First V-Day As A Married Couple

You've carefully selected your wedding hashtag, gleefully tied the knot to your sweetie, and sent out all your thank you notes. You did the thing. And you have amazing photos to show for it. Of course, now you still have to think of the perfect Instagram caption for you first Valentine’s Day as a married couple. After you've decked the halls and rung in the New Year, Valentine's Day can be a fun and sexy time with your new spouse, all in the name of love.
Whether you're spending it with breakfast in bed, day dreaming at work about getting it on later, or on some romantic getaway your boo whisked you off to, there are plenty of captions for your first Feb. 14 as a married couple. If you're cutesy, funny, sexy, or sentimental, a Valentine's Day Insta for your boo can be a little way to say, "I'm thinking of you and I'm happy we committed our lives to each other," in front of all of your friends and families.
If you're looking for the perfect Instagram caption for your first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, look no further. Here are eight ideas shot directly from Cupid's bow and arrow.
This article was originally published on