25 Instagram Captions For Your First V-Day As A Married Couple

1. Happy Valentine's Day, Mx. [Last Name].

2. You're the avocado to my toast.

3. The spousey and I on Valentine's Day.

4. Love you today, tomorrow, and forever.

5. Happy Feb. 14 to my forever Valentine.

6. So glad that I went from your snack to your entree.

7. You gave this day meaning.

8. Best Valentine’s Day gift ever is waking up to this person. Oh wait, I get to do that every day!

9. I love you every day, but today you get to crash my selfie.

10. I can't believe I ever celebrated V-Day not married to you.

11. We put a ring on it, and that has a ring to it. Happy Valentine's Day!

12. Being married means you have to share your Fun Dip, right?

13. Can't wait to celebrate Valentine's the right way — ordering take-out and snuggling up to watch a true-crime documentary with you.

14. Thanks for vowing to be my Valentine forever.

15. I know we said, 'No gifts' this year, but I'll let you choose the movie tonight. You're welcome!

16. If we were in elementary school, I'd give you the biggest paper heart ever.

17. Roses are red. Violets are blue. I can't wait to spend the rest of my Valentine's Days with you!

18. My conversation heart says, "I do!"

19. Can't wait to eat my chocolate and your chocolate.

20. Being married on Valentine's Day? 10 out of 10, would do it again.

21. Here's to being together forever, on Feb. 14, and every other day.

22. Can't wait to buy all the on-sale candy with you tomorrow.

23. Being married to you makes everything better, including celebrating Valentine's Day.

24. You may have my heart, but you'll never have my chocolate.

25. Grateful to be yours forever. Happy Valentine's Day.